BoJack Horseman Wins Best Animated Series at Critics Choice Super Awards

A lot of people's television habits have changed over the past year, especially as they have tried to find entertainment indoors amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Even before the pandemic began, animation on television was having a major moment, with buzzworthy and comforting shows being released pretty consistently. Those trends were honored during the inaugural Critics Choice Super Awards on Sunday, which celebrated the best in genre media over the past year. BoJack Horseman took home the trophy for Best Animated Series, beating out Archer, Big Mouth, Central Park, Harley Quinn, Rick and Morty, and Star Trek: Lower Decks.

BoJack Horseman follows the star of the hit television show "Horsin' Around" in the '80s and '90s, voiced by Will Arnett. In the present day, he's washed up, living in Hollywood, complaining about everything, and wearing colorful sweaters. The series also features the voices of Aaron Paul, Alison Brie, Amy Sedaris, and Paul F. Tompkins.

This award comes at a bittersweet time for BoJack Horseman, as the series debuted its final season in 2020.

“I think the thing that I’m most proud of about Bojack Horseman, and this kind of took me by surprise, couldn’t necessarily realize this would be a byproduct of the show, but the effect it has on people,” series creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg revealed in an interview last year. “The ways in which it helps people talk about their own feelings to their loved ones or their therapist perhaps. The ways in which the show has encouraged them to get help for their problems. To feel less alone. To give them a language to articulate the feelings that they’ve had, that maybe they thought that only they had.”

He continued, “That’s something that I’m really proud of but that’s what really makes me happiest, when I meet fans and they say, ‘Thank you. Your show gave me a way to talk about something I was going through that I didn’t know how to talk about.’ I take immense pleasure and pride in that.”

