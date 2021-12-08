Bojack Horseman Creator Releases Scene That Netflix Pulled To Raise Money For Trans Charity





Bojack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg released a scene that Netflix had the show change to raise money for charity. This week, he wondered about some of the editorial decisions around comedy content at the streaming house. When Bob-Waksberg pointed out that Netflix had him cut a scene because they were worried about offending David Fincher, fans wondered what it could have been. He implored people to donate to a charity of his choice to post the script. Fans flooded Trans Lifeline with donations and he posted the dialogue from Princess Carolyn’s baby shower organizing chaos. Bojack Horseman loved puns during that lengthy run on Netflix. But, it is interesting to see how the service could step in when they sensed something could ruffle some feathers. Check out his explanation down below:

“Still mystified that apparently Dave Chapelle’s deal is that he says whatever he wants and Netflix just has to air it, unedited. Is that normal, for comedians? Because Netflix once asked me to change a joke because they were worried it might upset David Fincher,” he explained. “Just looked up the cut Fincher joke because I actually couldn’t remember it. Turns out it was a whole scene! Netflix was right to note, it’s a dumb scene. My point was it’s silly for a network to pretend their hands are tied when it comes to the content they put on their network.”

“CONTEXT: amidst Princess Carolyn’s busy day of agency mergers and projects falling apart, PC has ALSO been recruited by Brenda to organize a baby shower for Kristin. (Who are Brenda and Kristin? Apparently, Princess Carolyn’s friends who would have surely become fan favorites.),” Bob-Waksberg continued. “Can Princess Carolyn go to the baby shower and ALSO find a cool director for her new project? And might that cool director be someone who happened to be concurrently producing a different show with Netflix?! Only fifty more donations to find out!”

Bojack Horseman is described as:

“A humanoid horse, BoJack Horseman — lost in a sea of self-loathing and booze — decides it’s time for a comeback. Once the star of a ’90s sitcom, in which he was the adoptive father of three orphaned kids (two girls and a boy). The show was the hottest thing around, then suddenly, was canceled. Now 18 years later, BoJack wants to regain his dignity. With the aid of a human sidekick and a feline ex-girlfriend who is his agent, he sets out to make it happen. But Hollywood is vastly different from those days, and getting used to stuff like Twitter may take some time. This first animated series from Netflix — with plenty of references to sex, drugs and alcohol — is not for the little ones.”

