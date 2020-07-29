Bojack Horseman's Creator Reveals What He's Most Proud Of From The Series

✖

Bojack Horseman’s creator shared what he’s most proud of after seeing his Netflix series come to a close. A lot of people would point to the acclaim the series generated or the way that people are still talking about a talking horse cartoon after a year. But, for Raphael Bob-Waksberg, what he considers the most satisfying is hearing fans say that the show gave them a way to talk about their feelings more openly. During an interview with Gold Derby, the creative talked about how hearing these firsthand accounts never seems to get old. If a show about an anthropomorphic horse can have a lasting legacy, then this would be a great footprint to leave behind in the pop culture landscape. Bojack is a show about how people can be damaged, and for fans, now they have a new way to interrogate their own feelings because of it.

“I think the thing that I’m most proud of about Bojack Horseman, and this kind of took me by surprise, couldn’t necessarily realize this would be a byproduct of the show, but the effect it has on people,” Bob-Waksberg revealed. “The ways in which it helps people talk about their own feelings to their loved ones or their therapist perhaps. The ways in which the show has encouraged them to get help for their problems. To feel less alone. To give them a language to articulate the feelings that they’ve had, that maybe they thought that only they had.”

He continued, “That’s something that I’m really proud of but that’s what really makes me happiest, when I meet fans and they say, ‘Thank you. Your show gave me a way to talk about something I was going through that I didn’t know how to talk about.’ I take immense pleasure and pride in that.”

The creator previously lamented that sometimes shows fall through the cracks on the platform, as in the case of Tuca & Bertie. He told the Los Angeles Times about how he approached the series early on.

"When we started on BoJack, it was understood that the Netflix model was to give shows time to find an audience, and to build that audience, and I remember being told, 'We expect the biggest day BoJack Season 1 is going to have is when we launch BoJack Season 2,” Bob-Waksberg explained. We didn't get a full two-season pickup, but that was the understanding, that these things take time to build. It was my understanding that that was, at the time, the Netflix model: to give shows time to build. I think it's a shame that they seem to have moved away from that model."

Have you gone back to re-watch Bojack since the finale? Let us know down in the comments!

