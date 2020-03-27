U.S. Report Reveals Adult Animation and Anime Is on the Rise

A recent report that was released in North America reveals that a current trend shows that the public is looking to consume, and has been consuming far more adult animation than what we previously thought! Over the years, a number of animated series led the way for more and more mature shows to debut using different animation styles with the likes of The Simpsons, Family Guy, and the Cartoon Network Programming Block of Adult Swim that carved a niche for this new genre to make its way into the hearts and minds of numerous viewers across the world.

The report itself was put together by the former CEO of Mondo Media, John Evershed, showing that the rise in adult animation is fueled by streaming services such as Netflix, Crunchyroll, Hulu, and many more which haven’t been afraid to dive into the world of more mature series. With Netflix just releasing the news today that Castlevania would be returning for a fourth season and several other adult series hitting television, it’s easy to see why these specific series are hitting new heights of popularity!

Cartoon Brew shared the news via their Official Twitter Account, showing off a number of the details from the report that not only show how adult animation is gaining in popularity, but how viewers are abandoning cable and the shows themselves are venturing into territories outside of comedy:

Adult Animation Is Now ‘The Fastest-Growing Animation Category’: Report https://t.co/6dpx7ckISM pic.twitter.com/EBpJiRp13Y — CartoonBrew.com – Animation News (@cartoonbrew) March 23, 2020

One of the biggest purveyors of adult animation in North America has been Adult Swim, the programming block on Cartoon Network that specializes in both comedic series, serious animated shows, and anime on a regular basis on the channel’s late night slots. Though the block started as an experiment that had more surreal series such as Home Movies, Space Ghost: Coast to Coast, and Aqua Teen Hunger Force that filled up around two-three hours, the block has become one of the biggest things on Cartoon Network today and has introduced plenty of fans to big time anime franchises, as well as original series such as Primal and Rick And Morty!

What do you think of the rise in popularity with adult animation? What is your favorite mature animated series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Adult Swim!