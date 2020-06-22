Brave New World: New Images Released From the Peacock Series

Following the first teaser trailer, Peacock has released the first photos from its upcoming Brave New World adaptation. They include shots of stars Harry Lloyd, Jessica Brown Findlay, Alden Ehrenreich, and Demi Moore. There have been adaptations of Aldous Huxley's novel in the past. Showrunner David Wiener explained to Entertainment Weekly what sets this nine-episode series apart from its forebears. "How hard is it to be happy, and what does that really mean?" Weiner offers. "It's the forever problem with people... It's less about the Orwellian problems of how to overthrow the state or challenges that people have. We come from the perspective of, it's a utopian novel [and] the dystopia it really ultimately reveals is the dystopia inside us." He continues, "When you start to surrender some of these things that cause you suffering, you actually wind up surrendering the fundamental parts of your humanity. What we tried to explore, especially [with] Lenina, is the value of those things."

Here's the synopsis for the series:

"Based on Aldous Huxley's groundbreaking novel, "Brave New World" imagines a utopian society that has achieved peace and stability through the prohibition of monogamy, privacy, money, family, and history itself. As citizens of New London, Bernard Marx (Harry Lloyd, "Game of Thrones," "The Theory of Everything") and Lenina Crowne (Jessica Brown Findlay, "Winter's Tale," "Downton Abbey") embark on a vacation to the Savage Lands, where they become embroiled in a harrowing and violent rebellion. Bernard and Lenina are rescued by John the Savage (Alden Ehrenreich, "Solo: A Star Wars Story," "Hail, Caesar!"), who escapes with them back to New London. John's arrival in the New World soon threatens to disrupt its utopian harmony, leaving Bernard and Lenina to grapple with the repercussions.

From UCP, in association with Amblin Television, the series is executive produced by David Wiener ("Homecoming," "The Killing") and Grant Morrison ("Batman," "Justice League"), along with Darryl Frank ("The Americans") and Justin Falvey ("The Americans"), co-presidents of Amblin Television. Wiener also serves as series showrunner. Owen Harris ("Black Mirror: San Junipero," "Black Mirror: Striking Vipers") will direct the first two episodes and executive produce the series.

Brave New World is one of the original series available when Peacock launches on July 15th.

