Breaking Bad: The Entire Series Available to Purchase for Just $9.99 on PlayStation Store

Update: The price change was almost certainly an error as it has now been changed back to $119.99, perhaps because the individual seasons of the series are similarly priced. The original story follows.

In what are assuming to be a pricing mistake, the complete series of Breaking Bad is available for the low, low price of $9.99 on the PlayStation Store as pointed out by Wario64 on Twitter. Sony is in the midst of a major March sale which includes over 500 PlayStation 4 games, and included in that sale are several Sony Pictures movies and Sony Pictures Television TV shows. With its current price point, this might be the best deal fans of Breaking Bad will ever have in snagging the Emmy award winning series as it’s currently priced at roughly .16 cents per episode since the series is regularly $119.99 and is currently 91% off.

Things that are the same price or somehow more expensive as this digital deal on the complete series of Breaking Bad are the individual seasons of Breaking Bad on the PlayStation Store (most of which are $9.99 apiece), one month of a standard Netflix subscription (which runs $12.99), and a copy of the six year old game Grand Theft Auto V (which is $14.99 during the PSN Mega March sale).

Fans of the crime-drama on AMC still have a lot to look forward to though as the fifth season of its prequel Better Call Saul is ongoing and will return for a sixth and final season next year (assuming no delays due to the coronavirus). The spin-off series will conclude with 63 total episodes, one more than Breaking Bad did when it wrapped up in 2013. Speaking about the ending of Better Call Saul, co-creator Vince Gilligan said he expects the 13-episode sixth season of Saul to outpace the flagship series when it comes to an end

“This show is absolutely, under Peter’s leadership, gonna stick the landing. It’s gonna be awesome,” Gilligan told The Hollywood Reporter‘s TV’s Top 5 podcast. “And The Hollywood Reporter, and other wonderful journalistic outlets, are going to be having articles about, ‘Which one had the better ending? Breaking Bad or Better Call Saul?’ And I’ll bet you folks are gonna say Better Call Saul.”

Fans likely shouldn’t expect more in the universe of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul in the near future though as Gilligan previously told Entertainment Weekly he expects to move on to something “completely different” and put the Breaking Bad universe to bed after helping finish up Saul. After five seasons of Breaking Bad, the El Camino feature film, and the six seasons of Better Call Saul, the world will have two fully fleshed out webs for fans to re-watch and enjoy.