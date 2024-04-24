Bridgerton Showrunner Teases Season 4 Romance

Bridgerton's showrunner addressed the fan questions about who will star in Season 4. Over on Netflix, Season 3 hasn't even gotten rolling yet. But, that hasn't stopped fans from wondering which Bridgerton sibling will step toward the big stage for next year's edition. Jess Brownell is the showrunner, and she teased the future with TV Insider. Viewers have been calling for Benedct's story for a while now. But, both Francesca and Eloise have claims to be the next Bridgerton sibling in line for some focus. Brownell knows people are impatient. However, the end of Season 3 hints where Season 4 will land. Until that time, she's not at liberty to reveal anymore. So, keep being patient, because answers are coming.

"That's a good question. You have asked this question in a very crafty way because you just asked me what Season 4 is going to be. I won't give you anything, but I do think that there are some clues at the end of Season 3 of where we're headed," Brownell smirked. "So yeah, I leave that to fans to pick apart, but I think we're tipping our hand just a little bit."

Bridgerton Season 3 Gets A New Synopsis

Netflix's countdown to Season 3 of Bridgerton continues with a brand new description: "Penelope enters Season 3 finally ready to give up her longtime crush on Colin. However, that doesn't mean she's done with love. Instead, Penelope has decided it's time to take a husband — and preferably one who will give her the freedom to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from the prying eyes of her mother and sisters. Lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly."

"Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he's disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season."

"But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise, who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope's growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret."

