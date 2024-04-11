Bridgerton Season 3 Trailer Begins Penelope & Colin's Love Story

Gentle Readers, Bridgerton Season 3 has a brand-new trailer for us all to obsess over. As you might haves gathered from Netflix's clip, this season is all about Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton. Our dear Lady Whistledown author has to go find a husband in short order on May 16. That means Pen has to enlist Colin's help to secure a match. Things might start out a little rough. However, when the young woman catches the gaze of Lord Debling, played by a calm Sam Phillips, a flame of jealousy ignites in Mister Bridgerton. Yes , Penelope might be a bit of a wallflower in the grand scheme of Bridgerton. But, the trailer is quick to remind us all that we all bloom when we step into the spotlight. Catch the clip for yourself right here!

If that wasn't enough intrigue for Bridgerton Season 3, there's also the wildness going on with Eloise taking on a new best friend as well. (She's growing up and nursing some jealousy of Penelope's ascension too!) Kate and Anthony are back and just as steamy as last season. Long-time viewers should probably also expect some fun moment with Benedict Bridgerton as well. A ton of the fans were expecting his story to come next. (In the novels, it has already occurred by this point.) There's one thing certain when May rolls around, there will be drama.

What Is Bridgerton Season 3 About?

(Photo: Netflix)

Netflix's TUDUM referred to the official synopsis: "Penelope enters Season 3 finally ready to give up her longtime crush on Colin. However, that doesn't mean she's done with love. Instead, Penelope has decided it's time to take a husband — and preferably one who will give her the freedom to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from the prying eyes of her mother and sisters. Lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly."

"Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he's disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder," the synopsis continues. "Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise, who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope's growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret."

Bridgerton Rolls Right Into To Season 3

(Photo: Netflix)

Bridgerton has been a major force over at Netflix from the moment it hit the streaming platform. It seems like Shonda Rhimes and her team delivered a feast for an underserved audience and we're still riding the wave as we speak. Here's what the TV mainstay had to say when the show's new season was announced.

"From the first time I read Julia Quinn's delicious Bridgerton series, I knew these were stories that would captivate a viewing audience," Shonda Rhimes said at the time. "But the evolution of this adaptation would not be a success without the many significant contributions of the entire Shondaland team. This two-season pickup is a strong vote of confidence in our work and I feel incredibly grateful to have partners as collaborative and creative as Netflix. Betsy and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue bringing the world of Bridgerton to a worldwide audience."

Do you love the new Bridgerton trailer? Let us know in the comments down below!