Bridgerton Season 3 Teases Penelope's Love Interest

Bridgerton Season 3's latest promo revealed that there are going to be a bevy of suitors for Miss Penelope Featherington this time around. In the new clip from Bridgerton's social media channels, Nicola Coughlan's character is making the acquaintance of Sam Phillips' Lord Debling. This charming man will be in competition for Penelope's hand as she's set on finding a husband in Season 3. Colin Bridgerton will be trying to help her, but there seems to be some jealousy brewing from Pen's longtime "friend." Bridgerton's account wrote, "Will this wallflower's moment in the sunshine be enough to let her bloom? One can certainly hope." Check it out down below!

A big point of discussion among Bridgerton fans is how the Polin dynamic will develop this year. They've always cared about each other a ton. But, Colin's been a bit immature when it comes to matters of the heart. With Lord Debling in the picture now, it seems our young Mister Bridgerton has come to his senses when it comes to Penelope. However, it might be too late for all that. She's clearly been tired of his nonsense in the trailers for this season. One thing is for sure, fans are clearly ready for Season 3 to get started.

Bridgerton Bringing Steamy Scenes To Season 3

Not too long ago, Coughlan caused a stir among Bridgerton fans with a peculiar addition to her contract. The Netflix star talked to SiriusXM Hits 1 about the very PG rated cut of the show that her parents get every season. Coughlan explained that she grew up Irish Catholic and her folks don't take so kindly to some of the steamier elements of Bridgerton.That may seem random, but it's actually written into her contract!

"It's literally written into my contract," Coughlan began. "People think I'm like saying it as a joke. I just don't want to. I grew up Irish Catholic. That's just not how we vibe."

"When [my mom] first saw Bridgerton, she didn't know it was gonna be so saucy," Coughlan recalled. "And then you get a bottom, Jonathan Bailey's lovely bottom, about two minutes into the first episode ever. And she was like, 'What is this?' But then, now she thinks it's fantastic and really funny, and she keeps talking about bottoms."

Spice Is On-Deck For Bridgerton Season 3

(Photo: Netflix)

Later in the same interview, Coughlin spoke about some of those romance scenes coming up with the dashing Colin Bridgerton. (Played by Luke Newton, who is none too pleased that his costar is canoodling with a new love interest in the latest promo…) She would reveal how they got to have input in the romance sequences. Also, apparently, they broke a bit of furniture? We're in for a spicy time this spring.

"We did break a piece of furniture while doing one of those scenes," Coughlan told the outlet. "I didn't know what it was gonna be like, but it's a little bit like a stunt in which they're like, 'Okay, we're gonna do this, this, and this. But then they gave us freedom to like, we had a lot of say in how we did those scenes and what we wanted to do. And that makes you feel quite empowered and you're like, 'Oh yeah, we're gonna do this, this, and this.' So we felt super. They were actually really enjoyable. I didn't think they would be. They were great. It was fun."

