Bridgerton Renewed For Seasons 3 and 4 on Netflix

Netflix has renewed Bridgerton for its third and fourth seasons. This news follows the addition of four new members to the cast -- Charithra Chandran (Alex Rider), Shelley Conn (Liar), Calam Lynch (Black Beauty), and Rupert Young (Dear Evan Hanson) -- and the news that first season star Rege-Jean Page will not be back in the show's second season. Bridgerton is based on the series of novels by Julia Quinn that follows interconnected characters living in Regency-era England's high society. Each book in the series shifts its primary focus to do a different. The Netflix adaptation will follow a similar format.

The second season of Bridgerton follows Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey. Pheobe Deynevor's Daphne Bridgerton, one of the leads of season one, will still have a significant role in season two.

"Bridgerton swept us off our feet. The creative team, led by Shonda, knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members. They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We’re planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come,” says Bela Bajaria, Netflix's VP, Global TV

Creator Shonda Rhimes adds, “From the first time I read Julia Quinn’s delicious Bridgerton series, I knew these were stories that would captivate a viewing audience. But the evolution of this adaptation would not be a success without the many significant contributions of the entire Shondaland team. This two-season pickup is a strong vote of confidence in our work and I feel incredibly grateful to have partners as collaborative and creative as Netflix. Betsy and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue bringing the world of Bridgerton to a worldwide audience.”

Based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling series of novels, Bridgerton is set in the sexy, lavish, and competitive world of Regency London high society. From the glittering ballrooms of Mayfair to the aristocratic palaces of Park Lane and beyond, the series unveils a seductive, sumptuous world replete with intricate rules and dramatic power struggles, where no one is truly ever on steady ground. At the heart of the show is the powerful Bridgerton family. Comprised of eight close-knit siblings, this funny, witty, daring, and clever group must navigate the upper ten thousand’s marriage mart in search of romance, adventure, and love.

Shondaland produces Bridgerton. Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and Chris Van Dusen serve as executive producers.

Bridgerton proved to be a popular hit with Netflix subscribers when it debuted, becoming the streaming behemoth's most-watched series ever. It is the first series to spring from Shona Rhimes' overall deal with Netflix, which calls for 12 projects in total.