Bridgerton Season 3 Addresses Major Fan Question

Bridgerton's showrunner answered a long-running question about Season 3. Recently, Jess Brownell talked to Entertainment Weekly about the Netflix mega-hit. Although there was a lot of talk about Penelope Featherington's reconciliation with Eloise Bridgerton, people keep wondering why Benedict isn't the protagonist of Season 3. For the showrunner, this question makes sense. But, its important to note that the show felt like fans needed some resolution with Pen and Colin Bridgerton's plot line before we get to Luke Thompson's charming sibling. Benedict will have his day in the sun, fans are just going to have to be patient.

"Fair assumption, but we've spent two seasons really getting to know Penn and Colin. We've been watching Penn's crush and seeing how oblivious Colin is to it. That's a dynamic that you can only play out for so long before something has to change," Brownell explained. "This really felt like the right time to lean into what's been set up with them. On the Benedict side, he's such a fun character and such a fan favorite that we are really excited to play with him for a little bit more and let him have more fun before he settles down."

Bridgerton Author Defends Show's Decision

(Photo: Netflix)

With some slight changes to the order of events, the fans have continued wondering what that could mean for the show this season. Bridgerton author Julia Quinn has full confidence in Shonda Rhimes and the team guiding the Netflix mega-hit. The writer is asking fans to let it all play out and then see how they feel. Talking to Insider, Quinn also mentioned that a different medium like TV has different rules and adjusting is something that happens with all adaptations. Check out what she had to say right here.

"I think they had just felt they had laid down so much groundwork because we already know Penelope," Quinn explained to the outlet. "We haven't met Benedict's love interest. I suppose people are gonna say, 'They could have introduced her.' But the fact of the matter is, we haven't. And what I try to tell people is, look, once a character has their season, we don't see them as much, right? So, if you love Benedict, you want him to wait as long as possible."

Will Eloise and Pen Patch Things Up?

(Photo: Netflix)

While all the focus is on Pen and Colin's romantic development, there's another pressing matter in Bridgerton Season 3. Namely, will Eloise get her best friend back. There was a measure of betrayal between these two young women last season. As one of the strongest relationships on the show, fans are wondering if this is really the end. Shondaland talked to Claudia Jesse, who plays the young Bridgerton. She says that there's a ways to go before her character welcomes Penelope back with open arms.

"I think we see her sort of stiffen slightly," Jessie told the outlet. "[But] I actually feel like the best thing for Eloise is to find out who she is and be more comfortable with who she is. Because I think everyone's reaction to Eloise is like a lovable eye roll, [but now] she's trying this other way. And I don't know if that's necessarily going to work for her full-time either — I don't know if it's sustainable for someone with her character. So, I think we'll see her internal battle. But I can only imagine it would be a good thing because she's 19, and that's a great age to figure out what you want for your future."

Have you seen all the Bridgerton teasers? Let us know down in the comments!