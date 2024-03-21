Netflix Delivers Bridgerton Season 3 Early Sneak Peek

Bridgerton Season 3 dropped a brand-new clip for fans to feast their eyes upon. Netflix made sure viewers got a quick check-in on Kate and Anthony after their romance last season. Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley took fans' breath away last time around. It's only natural that people would want to see the two coupled up this season. Bridgerton's social media accounts made sure the Kanthony shippers were well fed with the latest clip. There's a ball going on and the viscount is looking for his lovely wife. She's talking to Violet Bridgerton, but he manages to steal her away for a dance. Clearly the spark is still there as he steals a kiss on the dance floor.

While that's all lovely, not everything with the Bridgertons is on the up-and-up. Franchesca needs a moment alone after something strange happens during the ball. Also, Penelope Featherington is in the corner looking absolutely radiant in that emerald green. She's still apparently sticking to her wallflower reputation. However, Pen's supposed to be poised for a breakout season on the marriage mart. So, she better get a move on. From the looks of things, there will be drama aplenty on the Netflix drama this season.

Bridgerton Season 3 Is All About Penelope and Colin

The stars of this season of Bridgerton are Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton. Penelope and Colin have been teased for a long time on Bridgerton. Now, they'll finally get the chance to complete this will they/won't they dance that's been going on forever. Shondaland talked to both stars about their spotlight season. Unsurprisingly, they're both floored by the fan responses to the storylines and characters. It might not be the way things play out in the books. But, we're in for a steamy good time regardless.

"This is my third year on the show, and I knew the workload was going to be crazy," Nicola Coughlan tells Shondaland. "But I think you do sort of sometimes feel the weight of it. You go, 'Oh, man, this show is huge.' It's got a huge fandom behind it, and you do feel a bit like the captain of the ship, and you want to lead it as best you can. It was all-consuming in a way it's never been before."

"After the success of season two, we were all really excited to get back to work," adds Luke Newton. "I know there are people who have supported the Polin relationship since day one. So, I'm excited for them to finally get what they've been waiting for."

Seasons 4 Is Already Being Talked About

Season 3 is just a few months away. But, some fans have already begun wondering when Season 4 is coming. Back in 2021, as the second season got ready to get underway, Netflix commissioned Bridgerton Season 4. The early pandemic indicators were off the charts and the streamer decided to strike while the iron was red hot.

"Bridgerton swept us off our feet," Bela Bajaria, Netflix's VP, Global TV said previously. "The creative team, led by Shonda, knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members. They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We're planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come."

"From the first time I read Julia Quinn's delicious Bridgerton series, I knew these were stories that would captivate a viewing audience," Shonda Rhimes remembered. "But the evolution of this adaptation would not be a success without the many significant contributions of the entire Shondaland team. This two-season pickup is a strong vote of confidence in our work and I feel incredibly grateful to have partners as collaborative and creative as Netflix. Betsy and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue bringing the world of Bridgerton to a worldwide audience."

