Bridgerton Season 3 Shares Steamy Penelope & Colin Tease

Bridgerton Season 3 just gave fans a taste of one of the steamiest parts of the show. Penelope Featherington has spent most of the Netflix series quietly pining over Colin Bridgerton. But, in Season 3, the tides have turned. The latest clip from the Shonda Rhimes series sees one of the most iconic parts of the novel this season is based on (Romancing Mister Bridgerton by Julia Quinn) brought to life. A mirror can tell quite a story and this one has been ages in the making. While Pnenelope is gazing into a mirror, Colin comes up behind her to place his hand on her shoulder. The tension is beyond palpable as they gaze lovingly into each other's eyes.

On Twitter, the Bridgerton account asked the fans, "A look such as this from Mister Colin Bridgerton would surely make even the most perennial of wallflowers swoon. Would it not?" Judging by those comments, the answer is yes. Fans have been following the Colin and Pen romance since Bridgerton's opening season. It's become clear, Season 3 is their time. This is referenced in the themes of the season as the Lady Whistledown writer is thrust into the spotlight. Pen's decided that its time to get a husband and that means Colin's not the only game in town anymore.

A look such as this from Mister Colin Bridgerton would surely make even the most perennial of wallflowers swoon, would it not? pic.twitter.com/KRC6nsx7H1 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) March 27, 2024

Penelope & Colin Take The Spotlight

(Photo: Netflix)

The main event for Bridgerton Season 3 is Colin and Penelope. Fans have been steadily getting more hyped for the Netflix show's return. Shondaland caught up with both Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton to talk about their return to the world of Bridgerton. It seems like the fans who love the romance between Colin and Pen better prepare themselves. Things are about to get a bit spicier than they may have anticipated.

"This is my third year on the show, and I knew the workload was going to be crazy," Nicola Coughlan shared with Shondaland. "But I think you do sort of sometimes feel the weight of it. You go, 'Oh, man, this show is huge.' It's got a huge fandom behind it, and you do feel a bit like the captain of the ship, and you want to lead it as best you can. It was all-consuming in a way it's never been before."

"After the success of season two, we were all really excited to get back to work," Luke Newton added. "I know there are people who have supported the Polin relationship since day one. So, I'm excited for them to finally get what they've been waiting for."

Bridgerton Continues Netflix Hot Streak

(Photo: Netflix)

Bridgerton continues Shondaland's impressive run with Netflix. Season 3's announcement had all the fans online in a fervor. After the whirlwind success of Queen Charlotte, people were really angling for more stories set in the present day of this universe. Well, they're going to get all that and more when Bridgerton comes back to kick off the summer on Netflix.

"Bridgerton swept us off our feet," Bela Bajaria, Netflix's VP, Global TV previously told the press. "The creative team, led by Shonda, knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members. They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We're planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come."

"From the first time I read Julia Quinn's delicious Bridgerton series, I knew these were stories that would captivate a viewing audience," Shonda Rhimes remembered. "But the evolution of this adaptation would not be a success without the many significant contributions of the entire Shondaland team. This two-season pickup is a strong vote of confidence in our work and I feel incredibly grateful to have partners as collaborative and creative as Netflix. Betsy and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue bringing the world of Bridgerton to a worldwide audience."

How excited are you for Bridgerton Season 3? Let us know down in the comments!