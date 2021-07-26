Brooklyn Nine-Nine Final Season Trailer Teaser Released

Brooklyn Nine-Nine releases a trailer teaser announcing the Season 8 trailer is coming sooner than expected (title of your sex tape!) After releasing a final season poster advertising "one last ride" (title of your sex tape), the stars of the 99 assemble in a Marvel Studios-style trailer teaser revealing a Thursday drop date. Ahead of the final season, premiering August 12 on NBC, take a peek at the sendoff season for Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg), Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz), Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews), Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero), Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio), Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker), Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller), and the still-stoic Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher).

The 10-episode final season, from showrunner and series co-creator Dan Goor, will end Brooklyn Nine-Nine's time on duty after 153 episodes and a network change from FOX to NBC.

"I'm so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve," Goor said in a statement announcing the eighth and final season. "When [co-creator] Mike Schur and I first pitched the pilot episode to Andy, he said, 'I'm in, but I think the only way to tell this story is over exactly 153 episodes,' which was crazy because that was exactly the number Mike and I had envisioned."

Goor continued: "I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons. They are not only among the most talented people in the business, they are all good human beings who have become a family. But most of all, I feel lucky that we have had the best fans in the world. Fans who literally saved us from cancellation. Fans who fill us with joy. Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it’s ending so soon, but honestly, I'm grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooklyn Nine-Nine (@nbcbrooklyn99)

Season 8 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine premieres August 12 on NBC, where new episodes will air back-to-back on Thursdays at 8 PM.