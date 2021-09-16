Watch Andy Samberg’s Toit Thank You to Fans Before Brooklyn Nine-Nine Series Finale

https://youtu.be/yGXdJEgY8vw

Andy Samberg has a “toit” message for Nine-Niners ahead of Thursday’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine series finale. The B99 star and producer, who has portrayed Detective Jake Peralta for all eight seasons of the FOX-turned-NBC comedy, is thanking fans for “all the love and support you’ve shown us” ahead of “The Last Day.” In the video published to social media ahead of the toit two-part finale airing at 8/7c on NBC, Samberg says to fans, “You’ve made the last eight years pretty toit. It’s from the show.” Take a look at the explosive “grand finale” and get ready for one last ride (title of your sex tape!) in the teaser trailer above.

“As it got towards the end, it got really emotionally rough because we all realized it was truly ending, and we all love each other and have been spending all that time together for eight years. There was a lot of crying at the wrong times,” Samberg said previously on Late Night with Seth Meyers of filming the ten-episode goodbye season. “There are scenes where you could argue, like, you should cry. And then there’s other stuff where it’s like…I just fell out and I’d be like ‘I just realized it’s the last time Terry is gonna say he loves yogurt.’”

https://twitter.com/nbcbrooklyn99/status/1438608633902731279

“The squad takes stock of its eight years together and looks toward the future,” reads the synopsis for the hour-long finale, the last ride for Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz), Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews), Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero), Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio), Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker), Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller), and Captain Raymond Holt (Andre Braugher).

Showrunner and series co-creator Dan Goor also thanked fans when announcing the eighth and final season, writing in a statement, “I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons. They are not only among the most talented people in the business, they are all good human beings who have become a family. But most of all, I feel lucky that we have had the best fans in the world.”

“Fans who literally saved us from cancellation. Fans who fill us with joy,” said Goor, writer of the two-part finale. “Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it’s ending so soon, but honestly, I’m grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape.”

The B99 cast will appear on Late Night with Seth Meyers following the finale. Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s series finale airs tonight at 8/7c on NBC.