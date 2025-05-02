WWE Releases Include Several Former Champions and NXT Favorites

Earlier this week there were several unfortunate layoffs on WWE’s office side, and tonight ahead of SmackDown there are already a number of releases being made on the talent side. Reports from Fightful Select have started coming in, revealing that several high profile superstars and former Champions have now been released by WWE. That list currently includes Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler, Cora Jade, Eddy Thorpe, Gigi Dolin, Riley Osborne, Jakara Jackson, and Gallus. It’s not known if anyone in this group had a contract that wasn’t renewed, but we will keep you updated on any additional details or releases, and we wish the best to everyone affected.

Most of the superstars released had not been featured on TV for a few weeks if not months, with the most recent appearances being from Braun Strowman and Dakota Kai. Carter and Chance hadn’t been featured for a while aside from a backstage appearance, and the same went for Baszler, who hadn’t appeared on television much since PFC was essentially sidelined after Sonya Deville’s release.

Just got a lot of free time in our hands, see you soon 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WGAPNIMVY4 — Elayna Black (@CoraJadeWWE) May 2, 2025

That wasn’t the case though for most of the NXT superstars who were released. Cora Jade and Eddy Thorpe had both been featured on TV in recent weeks, with Jade teaming up with Roxanne Perez at Stand & Deliver. Meanwhile, Thorpe was in a Triple Threat match against Trick Williams and Oba Femi for the NXT Championship. Jade was even a part of the TNA crossover relatively recently as well.

Gigi Dolin had also been featured on TV recently as part of a Tag Team with Tatum Paxley, and they even competed for the Women’s Tag Team Championships. As for Riley Osborne, he had most recently been featured in the Chase U storyline, but hadn’t been seen much since up until recently, as Chase U was shut down and off TV. One of the more surprising names was Jakara Jackson (via PWInsider), who was part of one of WWE’s most popular rising tag teams with Lash Legend. The faction and the tag team were broken up on this week’s NXT, and now Jackson has been released.

Since the original releases, Fightful revealed that Gallus has also been released. Gallus includes Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey, and Wolfgang, and the faction formerly held the NXT Tag Team Championships.

A few people have addressed the releases, including Baszler, who wrote on X, “No one can offer what I have to offer. Reality. Let the Galaxy burn.” Jade tweeted, “Thankful for all the childhood dreams I got to live out! I have a lot to say in due time. Stay tuned xoxo.” Thorpe shared a GIF peacing out, and Kai posted a GIF from Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas that was priceless, adding a heart to the caption.

If these were releases mid-contract, then there would be a 90-day non-compete attached to those releases before they can appear anywhere else. If some of these were non-renewals of contracts, then after the contract period is up, they can go wherever they choose immediately. Hopefully, we’ll have more clarity on those details at some point soon.

We wish everyone affected by the releases the best and can’t wait to see them back in a wrestling ring as soon as possible.