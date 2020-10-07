Buffy the Vampire Slayer Star Uses Props from the Show as Halloween Decorations

✖

The spooky season is upon us, and Halloween has become a focus for families around the country. Despite the pandemic, people are still trying to get their houses perfectly haunted in time for Halloween this year, but one celebrity has us all beat. After all, Alyson Hannigan is privileged enough to decorate her home with actual props from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and we can only marvel at her ingenuity.

Recently, Hannigan opened up about her Halloween spirit during an interview with EW Live on SiriusXM. It was there the actress said she managed to get all sorts of Buffy props from the show during its iconic run.

“I got a lot of stuff from Buffy,” she explained. “I have a lot of the graveyard stuff. So that is a lot of my Halloween decorations. I have a lot of Buffy props that help decorate our house for Halloween, which is very cool because our graveyard is real spooky. It’s pretty awesome.”

“We’ve got all the tombstones that were on our little fake Buffy graveyard,” Hannigan continued. “It’s fun. It’s really nice.”J

Clearly, the star's house must be one of the best haunts during the Halloween season. Very few people can say they decorate with props from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Hannigan really goes all out. The actress even brings out skeletons from the Master's lair, but she says the decor must be handled gently. After all, they are over 20 years old, and costume bones tend to snap after that long.

There is no word on what Hannigan might be dressing as this year for Halloween, but fans can rest assure her home will be plenty creepy. And if any wayward vampire should make its way to her door, well - we are sure she's got some slayer's stakes lying around.

