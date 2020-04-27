Netflix Renews Carmen Sandiego For Season 3

Netflix has renewed Carmen Sandigo for season 3, continuing the streaming service's reboot of the popular kids educational game. Series star Kari Wahlgren (Rick and Morty) dropped reveal on social media, telling fans, "More mysteries will be revealed... @CarmenSandiego

is coming back for Season 3 on @netflix!" Season 2 of the series saw Carmen track down the answers of her past and true identity; that her father was a V.I.L.E. faculty member known as "The Wolfe," while her mother faked her own death, just before her father was assassinated. The big season 2 finale has set the stage for an even more exciting season 3 to come!

As you can see in the season 3 teaser below, Carmen will now be on the hunt for her mother's whereabouts - while Chief Fraser (the one who killed Carmen's dad) has reinstated Agent Devineaux to track Carmen down, so the master thief will need to be on her best game to stay ahead.