Carnival Row Full Trailer Released

The latest trailer for Carnival Row is here to bring some magic into your day. On Tuesday, Amazon released the first full trailer for their latest original series, which will star Orlando Bloom (Pirates of the Caribbean) and Cara Delevingne (Suicide Squad).

The series is set in a Victorian fantasy world filled with mythological immigrant creatures whose exotic homelands were invaded by the empires of man. This growing population struggles to coexist with humans — forbidden to live, love, or fly with freedom. But even in darkness, hope lives, as a human detective, Rycroft Philostrate (Bloom), and a refugee faerie named Vignette Stonemoss (Delevingne) rekindle a dangerous affair despite an increasingly intolerant society. Vignette harbors a secret that endangers Philo’s world during his most important case yet: a string of gruesome murders threatening the uneasy peace of the Row.

Also starring in the series are David Gyasi, Tamzin Merchant, Andrew Gower, Karla Crome, Jared Harris, and Indira Varma. The series’ executive producers include Travis Beacham, Rene Echeverria, and Marc Guggenheim (Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow).

The story has had a pretty lengthy journey to the big screen, with the project initially getting picked up by Amazon in January of 2015. At the time, the series was set to be co-written, executive produced and directed by beloved director Guillermo del Toro, who co-wrote the script alongside Beacham and Echeverria. Carnival Row is initially based on A Killing on Carnival Row, a spec script that Beacham wrote in 2005.

“We tried to do it for so long as a film that the rights reverted back to Travis as a basic story,” del Toro said in an interview back in 2015. “And I’ve always talked about it to anyone that would listen.”

Del Toro ended up stepping away from directing the project in May of 2017, but still serves as an executive producer. Jon Amiel was ultimately brought on to direct in his place.

Carnival Row is set to debut on Amazon Prime on August 30th.