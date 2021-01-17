Cartoon Network Unveils “Drawn to Change” Series in Celebration of Martin Luther King Day

✖

Cartoon Network has released it’s “Drawn to Change” series today in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The company wants to use the day to continue the conversation around equitable, inspired storytelling. Yolanda Renee King (granddaughter of the civil rights legend) will have a conversation with Craig from Craig of the Creek. Atlanta-based artist and muralist George Baker supplied the opening sequence. For those without a cable subscription, all of the "Drawn To" episodes will be made available across the Cartoon Network social platforms. That includes the CN app as well! So, the monthly vignettes roll on with real kids sharing their stories and finding common ground with children all across the world.

Meet Yolanda Renee King, the granddaughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr ⚖️️➕👐🏾🕊 Yolanda and her family celebrate #MLKDay with public service such as volunteering to feed the homeless🖤 MLK Day is a Day On, Not a Day Off! How will YOU celebrate and help others? #MLK 🎨: @_gfb3 pic.twitter.com/oWsyuFm7un — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) January 16, 2021

Tricia Melton, chief marketing officer, Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics at Warner Bros. had this to say about the specials, “The Drawn To series has been such an important part of what we do and it’s so critical that kids have examples of others just like them exploring and taking impactful steps toward a kinder, more inclusive world.”

Cartoon Network describes their efforts:

“Building on the success of the series which launched early in 2020, Drawn To aims to authentically tell stories by weaving together universal themes such as “Community,” “Family” and “Love” that resonate with both kids and parents. The series spotlights everyday kids and kid influencers celebrating achievements and ideas while engaging young viewers. By raising awareness on topics that kids care about, Drawn To spotlights the positive in today's generation and our future. Each Drawn To is produced in partnership with local artists to cultivate authentic connections with the topics being discussed.”

