Cartoon Network to Air Classic Series For The First Time in Years

Cartoon Network hasn’t just spent decades creating some of the biggest animated series; it has also housed plenty of shows that didn’t originally get their starts on the cable network. Such is the case with the Scooby-Doo franchise, as the channel has routinely shared quite a few entries in the ever-expanding story of Mystery Inc. With Cartoon Network planning to create new stories focusing on the talking dog and his fellow mystery solvers, a classic entry in the Hanna-Barbera franchise is planning a comeback for the first time since 2009. Get ready Scoob fans, because we’re about to re-enter the early years of the Mystery Machine.

A Pup Named Scooby-Doo was first released in 1988, presenting the likes of Scooby, Shaggy, Fred, Daphne, and Velma as kids, solving mysteries long before the events of the series that introduced us to these animated characters. The last time we saw this specific prequel series on Cartoon Network was in 2009, meaning it’s been around fifteen years since the series graced the cable network’s lineup. On February 16th, A Pup Named Scooby-Doo will return to Cartoon Network to help celebrate Presidents’ Day, specifically airing at 10:30 AM Eastern. Unfortunately, the Warner Bros channel hasn’t confirmed if the series will remain a fixture of the network or if this is simply a “one and done” event.

Scooby-Doo’s Cartoon Future

For those thinking this might mean A Pup Named Scooby-Doo will see a revival, that possibility seems highly unlikely. While many animated series have seen major success via revivals in recent days, Scooby-Doo as a franchise already has future projects in the works. Specifically, an anime-style series is still, reportedly, in the works at Cartoon Network, which will see Scooby and Shaggy making their way to Japan to tackle some very different monsters than they might be used to.

Scooby Doo, Go Go Mystery Machine is the name of the confirmed animated series that will take the team to Japan, but this isn’t the only anime project that the franchise has in the works. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Warner Bros is working on a brand new anime series focusing on Shaggy and Scooby via Scooby-Doo Gokko, which is set to arrive in 2027. Following in the footsteps of Tom & Jerry Gokko, the series will take a decidedly cuter look at its stars.

Cartoon Network hasn’t been shy when it comes to bringing back classic series to the small screen, especially with the recent Checkered Past programming block focused entirely on that. Returning last December, the programming block has aired quite a few original series from the cable network, such as Cow & Chicken, Dexter’s Laboratory, Johnny Bravo, and more. While Checkered Past was canceled at one point, Cartoon Network is seemingly still planning to air the block for the foreseeable future.

