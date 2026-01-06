A Classic Warner Bros Show Will Return as an Anime

The anime genre has skyrocketed in popularity in recent years, and this is a trend that Warner Bros has taken notice of. With the release of The Suicide Squad Isekai, the WB has dipped its toes into creating original anime of its own, with the studio also playing a big role in bringing JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steelball Run to the screen this year. In a surprise move, the production house is planning to revive some of its classic characters as anime characters in a new project that may not be what you expect to see from Mystery Incorporated.

Recently, at a special event in Brazil, it was announced that a new anime was set to release in 2027 that would focus on Scooby-Doo and Shaggy titled “Scooby-Goo! Gokko.” This would follow in the footsteps of another anime series that re-imagined classic Warner Bros characters, as Tom And Jerry previously had received a similar show in the same vein. The “Gokko” style focuses on an adorable take on the classic characters, should Tom And Jerry’s previous anime be any indication. Ironically enough, this isn’t the first anime revolving around the mystery solvers, and it might have fans wondering what is to become of another Scooby-Doo anime that had previously been in the works. You can check out the first image below.

Scooby-Doo’s Anime Future

In 2024, a major anime project was announced that would focus on Scooby and Shaggy seemingly traveling to Japan to fight Yokais in a wild new anime adventure. Go-Go Mystery Machine was announced at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, pairing the duo with new animated characters whil introducing Scooby’s uncle, Daisuke-Doo. In a previously release synopsis, here’s how Warner Bros Discovery described the series, “While visiting Japan on the ultimate foodie adventure, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo unwittingly unleash hundreds of mischievous mythical monsters that are now causing trouble all over the country. Scooby turns to his uncle, Daisuke-Doo, and magical friend Etsuko and gadget wiz Toshiro to help solve the mystery and catch the monsters.”

Since the announcement in 2024, little has been revealed outside of the announcement and a promotional image to tease the series. With the teasing of Scooby-Doo Gokko, many might be left wondering if this newly announced series might be taking Go-Go Mystery Machine’s place. So far, no word has been revealed regarding what will happen to the first announced anime, though it seems like Mystery Inc. will do something with regard to anime.

One of the biggest appearances of Scooby-Doo recently was thanks to Fortnite, as the wildly popular video game recently brought Scooby and Shaggy into its digital landscape. While not quite a new animated series, it proved that there is still a call for the cartoon crime solvers to make a comeback to the screen.

