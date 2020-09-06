Cartoon Network Asks We Bare Bears Fans To Help Unlock Ice Bear Emoji

Cartoon Network is calling on We Bare Bears fans to help unlock Ice Bear’s Emoji. The network debuted a campaign on Twitter to get some polar bear love going among the fanbase. This weekend, CN is showing Every Bears Ever ahead of the We Bare Bears Movie on the network September 12th. People have been waiting on the film to make its debut on the channel for a while and the excitement is building. If you’ve never seen the show, it’s a delightful mix of low-stakes shenanigans with a really good soundtrack. The movie had to encounter a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic and it’s nice to see these three brothers get their day in the sun after a strange road to the release of their effective series finale.

Twitter do your thing! 🐼🐻❌❄️ Comment with #ReleaseIceBearEmoji if you need the Ice Bear emoji now and help us spread the word! #IceBearGang #WeBareBears #IceBear #bearstack pic.twitter.com/yTG8INsncL — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) September 5, 2020

"In We Bare Bears The Movie, when the bears' love of food trucks and viral videos gets out of hand, it catches the attention of the menacing Agent Trout from the National Wildlife Control, who pledges to restore the 'natural order' by separating them forever," Cartoon Network describes the plot of the film. "Chased from their home, Grizz decides there’s only one thing they can do to find refuge - move to Canada! The Bears embark on an epic road trip filled with new friends, dangerous obstacles, and massive parties. But most importantly, the perilous journey will force the Bears to face how they first met and became brothers, in order to keep their family bond from splitting apart."

Comicbook.com’s Rollin Bishop reviewed the film and called it a reminder of what made the series so great:

“It is hard to imagine a worse time for We Bare Bears: The Movie to release, all things considered. While it centers on the bears themselves, brothers Grizz, Panda, and Ice Bear, it’s largely about an overwhelming, disproportionate police response to their oftentimes benign antics,” Bishop observed. “Given the current climate, it’s not exactly surprising that it was ultimately delayed from its initial release date. Even so, the movie manages to be a fun, if sometimes extremely uncomfortable, reminder of what made the series so great.”

