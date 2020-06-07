We Bare Bears The Movie Release Delayed

✖

The release of the upcoming animated film We Bare Bears The Movie has been delayed. While it had originally been set to digitally premiere on various platforms for purchase tomorrow, June 8th, it is now set to release later this month on June 30th. While no exact reason was given for the change, it is worth noting that many other events and releases have rescheduled so as to not take place during the ongoing protests against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death.

"In We Bare Bears The Movie, when the bears' love of food trucks and viral videos gets out of hand, it catches the attention of the menacing Agent Trout from the National Wildlife Control, who pledges to restore the 'natural order' by separating them forever," Cartoon Network said of the upcoming movie when its release date was first announced. "Chased from their home, Grizz decides there’s only one thing they can do to find refuge - move to Canada! The Bears embark on an epic road trip filled with new friends, dangerous obstacles, and massive parties. But most importantly, the perilous journey will force the Bears to face how they first met and became brothers, in order to keep their family bond from splitting apart."

We Bare Bears The Movie will now be available starting Tuesday 6/30... Available on Apple, Google Play, Amazon! (USA and CA only)🐻🐼❄️⁣

Pre-order the Movie now 👉https://t.co/7sGn03KA37⁣

⁣#WeBareBears #WeBareBearsMovie #CartoonNetwork #ad pic.twitter.com/eOFcjSglGR — Cartoon Network (@cartoonnetwork) June 5, 2020

Premiere delayed, but we'll be there soon. https://t.co/aisHHAG8vw — Daniel Chong (@threebarebears) June 5, 2020

Here's the full poster/key art for the upcoming movie:

We Bare Bears The Movie is now scheduled to release for purchase on digital platforms, including iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon, for $14.99 on June 30th. It had previously been set to digitally premiere on June 8th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of We Bare Bears, the show, right here.

