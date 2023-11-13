CBS Reveals Post-Strike TV Premiere Schedule

With both the writers' and actors' strikes now resolved, networks are working to salvage what they can of the current TV seasons and get things back on track. That will mean midseason premieres in early 2024 and shortened seasons for most shows. On Monday, CBS set its premiere lineup for what's left of the 2023-24 TV season, and it mostly resembles that the network had initially set for its fall TV seasons earlier this year.

The major difference for CBS is that it is moving two new shows to the 2024-25 season. The Matlock reboot, starring Kathy Bates, and Wayans sitcom Poppa's House will be held for the fall. Everything else that was planned for this past season lineup is going to be premiering in February 2024.

Things will kick off on Sunday, February 11th, when CBS hosts this year's Super Bowl. Tracker, a new series starring Justin Hartley, will follow the big game and begin the network's TV season.

You can check out the full CBS lineup below!