CBS Pushes Matlock Reboot to 2024-25 TV Season

We're going to have to wait a little while longer for CBS' reboot of Matlock. On Monday, CBS announced its schedule for the winter 2024 midseason, which includes a number of new and returning shows like Young Sheldon, Ghosts, Blue Bloods, and more. In the process, the announcement confirmed that both Matlock, as well as the Wayans family sitcom Poppa's House, have been delayed to the 2024-2025 season. CBS' other new series for the season, the new The Good Wife spinoff Elsbeth, is confirmed to be debuting on the network in February of 2024.

Matlock will be a revamping of the iconic procedural series, with Kathy Bates set to appear in the titular role. The original Matlock aired from 1986 to 1992 on NBC and 1992 to 1995 on ABC and ran for nearly 200 episodes. It also spawned the spinoff Jake and the Fatman, which ran for five seasons on CBS.

What Is the Matlock Reboot About?

MATLOCK stars Emmy and Academy Award winner Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases. Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice. Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and her clever skills. As Matty endeavors to establish herself in her new high-stakes world, she works alongside the firm's younger associates – the charismatic Billy (David Del Rio) and the uber ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis).

MATLOCK is inspired by the classic television series of the same name. MATLOCK stars Kathy Bates as Madeline "Matty" Matlock, Skye P. Marshall as Olympia, Jason Ritter as Julian, David Del Rio as Billy and Leah Lewis as Sarah. Bates, Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen and John Will are executive producers. Kat Coiro directed the pilot from a script written by Urman. The series is produced by CBS Studios.

What Is Poppa's House About?

Poppa's House is a multi-camera comedy starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. Wayans plays legendary talk radio host and happily divorced Poppa, who has his point of view challenged at work when a new female co-host is hired, and at home where he finds himself still parenting his adult son, played by Wayans Jr., a brilliant dreamer who is trying to pursue his passion while being a responsible father and husband. The series also star Essence Atkins and Tetona Jackson.

Kevin Hench is an executive producer, who co-wrote the pilot with Wayans, who also exec produces alongside Wayans Jr. Andy Ackerman directed and executive produced the pilot.

What do you think of CBS' Matlock reboot getting delayed to the 2024-2025 season? Are you excited to see the show? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!