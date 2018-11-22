Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Viewers Outraged to Learn Woodstock Is a Cannibal

Television viewers got into the holiday spirit tonight as they sat down to enjoy the great tradition that is the annual broadcast of A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. But, there’s more to the animated classic than the warmth of holiday wishes and childhood nostalgia. There’s a dark side to the iconic special, specifically the beloved bird Woodstock.

That’s right. Woodstock may be cute in his sweet pilgrim costume but he’s also a cannibal. Don’t believe it? Well, just ask anyone who watched A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving through to the end. Snoopy and Woodstock have their own Thanksgiving feast complete with a large roasted turkey and all the trimmings they chow down on, presumably as they reflect on all the things they are grateful for this year. Now, while it’s always possible that that’s a tofu turkey, this program made its debut back in 1973 so that’s probably not the case. That means that Woodstock, a bird, is eating a fellow feathered friend.

Let it sink in. Woodstock is a cannibal.

If you’re freaking out about that just a little bit right now, you’re not alone. Fans took to Twitter during the broadcast to share their own horrifying realizations about the iconic character and, well, if you can get past the screaming some of them are pretty darn hilarious. But, don’t take our word for it. Read on for the best of the outrage over Woodstock’s cannibal reveal in A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.

Omg Woodstock eats turkey at the end of Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, isn’t that like basically cannibalism or something — Paula (@dentonitis) November 22, 2018

Have to admit I’m still scarred by Woodstock eating turkey in A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. ? — Layne Bruce ? (@laynebruce) November 22, 2018

Currently mentally preparing myself for the sheer horror of watching Woodstock eat turkey and break the wishbone on A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. ? — Jason ? (@upinthisbrain) November 22, 2018

Never forget that A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving ends with casual cannibalism, as Woodstock, a bird, sits down to a turkey dinner with Snoopy. — Rachael Kelley (@RachaelKelley13) November 22, 2018

Woodstock was really out here eating another bird on this Charlie Brown Thanksgiving episode!! He and Snoopy were effin that turkey up. — Gooey (@Oh_Naw) November 22, 2018

…I just realized something.



In the ending of the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving special, Woodstock eats Turkey. Woodstock is a bird, eating another bird. Cannibalism…



Oh FUCK ME WHY DID I NOTICE THAT. — Kuso (糞) (@LnSe7en) November 22, 2018

My childhood just came crashing down. All the years of watching Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and i just realized that woodstock is a carnivore. The very last scene shows Snoopy and him eating turkey. That makes him a cannibal. — Chris Stit (@maarkostit) November 22, 2018

Just caught the end of Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. Snoopy carves a turkey and serves it to Woodstock. That bird is a cannibal. It’s kinda fucked up. #happythanksgivng — ?Chace? (@GhostChaceKilla) November 22, 2018

