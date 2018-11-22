TV Shows

Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Viewers Outraged to Learn Woodstock Is a Cannibal

Television viewers got into the holiday spirit tonight as they sat down to enjoy the great tradition that is the annual broadcast of A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. But, there’s more to the animated classic than the warmth of holiday wishes and childhood nostalgia. There’s a dark side to the iconic special, specifically the beloved bird Woodstock.

That’s right. Woodstock may be cute in his sweet pilgrim costume but he’s also a cannibal. Don’t believe it? Well, just ask anyone who watched A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving through to the end. Snoopy and Woodstock have their own Thanksgiving feast complete with a large roasted turkey and all the trimmings they chow down on, presumably as they reflect on all the things they are grateful for this year. Now, while it’s always possible that that’s a tofu turkey, this program made its debut back in 1973 so that’s probably not the case. That means that Woodstock, a bird, is eating a fellow feathered friend.

Let it sink in. Woodstock is a cannibal.

If you’re freaking out about that just a little bit right now, you’re not alone. Fans took to Twitter during the broadcast to share their own horrifying realizations about the iconic character and, well, if you can get past the screaming some of them are pretty darn hilarious. But, don’t take our word for it. Read on for the best of the outrage over Woodstock’s cannibal reveal in A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.

