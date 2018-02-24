‘Charmed’ Reboot Gets Another Lead With ‘Shades of Blue’ Star Sarah Jeffery

The coven of Charmed gets one step closer to completion, as NBC’s Shades of Blue star Sarah Jeffery has joined the cast of the upcoming reboot of the CW series.

Jeffery will play Madison, the youngest sister, who Deadline describes as “a bubbly college freshman who finds witchcraft at odds with her goal of getting in to a super fun sorority.”

Jeffery joins the previously announced Melonie Diaz, who will be playing sister Mel Pruitt. Diaz’s character is described as “a strong-willed feminist, she feels deeply and is a bit controlling. Mel — who is in her mid-20s and a lesbian — is the sister of Madison. In the wake of a tragic accident, the grieving Mel becomes angry, defiantly unkempt, even violent, pushing away those who might help her, including her girlfriend, Detective Soo Jin. Mel’s power is time-freezing.”

The third sister, who has yet to be cast, is described as a “witty, intense science nerd” who also has a Ph.D. in quantum physics.

Ser’Darius Blain has also been cast in the role of Galvin, described as Macy’s “too good to be true” boyfriend.

Jeffery starred in the first three seasons of the Jennifer Lopez-starring Shades of Blue, yet with her commitments to Charmed, it’s unclear if her character will depart the show permanently or be reduced to a guest-starring capacity.

While news of the reboot has been welcomed by some fans of the original series, the feeling isn’t universal, as the stars of the original series won’t be involved.

The stars themselves also don’t seem too keen on the idea, with the series being described as having a “feminist” take on the original concept.

“Charmed was a wonderful empowering show for women,” original star Shannen Doherty shared on Twitter. “I’m proud I started a show that has stood the test of time with such loyal fans. It’s a testament to the original that a new one is even being considered. I’m actually curious about their plans for it. And no, it won’t be the same but nothing is.”

Another one of the series’ stars, Holly Marie Combs, is disappointed that the original creators aren’t involved in this reimagining.

“Here’s the thing. Until you ask us to rewrite it like Brad Kern did weekly don’t even think of capitalizing on our hard work,” star Holly Marie Combs tweeted. “Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye.”

