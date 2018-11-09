‘Charmed’ and ‘Legacies’ Get Full Season Orders at The CW

The CW’s newest crop of freshmen shows appear to have captured some magic.

TVLine report today that that the network has given full-season orders to all three of its new fall shows – Charmed, Legacies, and All American. This will give Charmed nine more episodes, for a total of 22 episodes this season. Legacies and All American will each get three more episodes, for a total of 16 episodes.

The Charmed reboot follows three sisters who are brought together when they discover they are powerful witches. While the series was the subject of some scrutiny earlier this years, it since has found an audience, as well as support from some of the franchise’s alums.

“[Charmed] is a show about three strong women again.” original Charmed star Shannon Doherty said of the reboot last month. “I know that it may not be your Charmed, but you should all really pat yourselves on the back and congratulate yourselves, because you’re the most loyal, amazing fans in the world. And because of you, you made it a show that a younger generation wants to see.”

Legacies, which made its debut last month, follows students at the Salvator School for the Young and Gifted as they learn to control their abilities and impulses. The series serves as the latest spinoff of The Vampire Diaries universe, and it seems like fans have taken an interest to the story that’s being told.

“I hope what they love is the familiarity and the nostalgia of the way that we tell these stories,” showrunner Julie Plec told reporters during a visit to the show’s set in Atlanta. “The way that we live, deeply rooted in emotion and friendship and love and all those great things. I hope what they appreciate is how new it feels tonally and so different from what we’ve done in the past as well. I think that the show we’re pushing humor a lot harder. We’re hoping, as you see in episodes to come, we really brought it out our tone. We’re embracing our inner comedians and having a lot of fun with that. We’ve never gotten to do that before. Just be blatantly funny. And then hopefully the monsters, I think, will get everybody excited but I can’t talk too much about those.”

Charmed airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW. Legacies airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.