‘Charmed’: “Let This Mother Out” Synopsis Released

The CW has released a new synopsis for “Let This Mother Out”, the second episode of Charmed‘s first season.

The synopsis teases what will be next for the trio of teenage witches, after the events of the series premiere. You can check out the synopsis below.

“SEEN AND HEARD — After getting a message from the spirit board to not trust Harry (Rupert Evans), the sisters are conflicted and ultimately concoct a plan to see if he is telling the truth. Desperate to believe the person warning them is trying to protect them, they end up going against their better judgement. Harry soon realizes that the sisters are up to no good and tries to help before it’s too late.

Meanwhile, this new sisterly unit is not fully unified, with Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Macy (Madeleine Mantock) struggling with who’s the real big sister and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) caught in the middle.

Vanessa Parise directed the episode written by Jessica O’Toole & Amy Rardin.”

The Charmed reboot has courted a bit of controversy in the months since the first trailer debuted, but it sounds like it has gradually found its supporters — including former Charmed star Shannon Doherty.

“I think it’s great,” Doherty said in a recent interview. “I think it’s awesome. I think second lives are amazing, so I’m all for it… I’m happy to see that a show, that back then was all about strong women who supported and loved each other, is now coming back again in this day and age. It’s about female empowerment again — not that that’s something new. Charmed originally was that too. But I think it’s wonderful, you know? And it’s providing a lot of jobs for people, and I honestly, I Just wish them well. And I hope that everyone just gives them a chance.”

Considering the varied response that the Charmed reboot has had over the past few months, it will be interesting to see how future episodes come together. Judging by what those involved with the series have already teased, it sounds like the sisters’ various challenges will evolve in a unique way.

“We didn’t want to make it too easy for them to solve things with magic, so I think we pulled back a little, which doesn’t mean that the power won’t evolve,” executive producer Jessica O’Toole said. “Based on the original, the powers do evolve so that’s something we’ve had in the back of our minds as something we could get to.”

“Let This Mother Out” will air on Sunday, October 21st, at 9/8c on The CW.