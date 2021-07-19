✖

It looks like history is set to repeat itself for Charmed. On Monday morning, Charmed star Madeleine Mantock announced that she will be leaving The CW's popular reboot after the conclusion of Season 3. That's certainly disappointing for fans to hear, but it strangely mirrors the trajectory of the original Charmed series back in 2001 when Shannen Doherty exited the show after its third season.

Mantock plays the oldest of the three sister witches in The CW's Charmed reboot, the same role that Doherty filled in the original series. It's also worth noting that both Doherty's Prue and Mantock's Macy both have possess powers.

"Playing Macy on Charmed for the last three seasons has been an immense privilege and I have so enjoyed working with our fantastic producers, creatives, cast and crew," Mantock said in a statement. "I'm incredibly grateful to The CW and CBS Studios for my time on the show and for being a brilliant support in my difficult decision to leave. Huge thanks to our fans who can look forward to, what I know will be, a spectacular fourth season."

The announcement of Mantock's departure comes just days ahead of the Charmed Season 3 finale, which is set to air on The CW this Friday. The episode will likely address the departure of Macy, so there's no telling yet just how the character will exit. Prue was killed off when Doherty exited the original series, which paved the way for Rose McGowan to join the cast as a long-lost sister that the other siblings didn't know about.

Regardless of what happens in the Season 3 finale, Charmed showrunners Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro have made it clear that "the door is always open" for the Macy character to return in the future.

"We can't thank Madeleine enough for her incredible and inspiring work on Charmed," Kruger and Shapiro said. "We will miss her as much as the fans will, but we also respect her decision to move on. This is a difficult time in the world, and everyone has to follow their heart."

Are you disappointed to see Mantock leaving Charmed? Let us know in the comments!