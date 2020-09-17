Chris Rock Calls His Role in Fargo Season 4 the "Best Part He's Ever Had"

✖

The upcoming fourth season of Fargo brings legendary comedian Chris Rock into the fold. Rock will take on the part of Loy Cannon, the head of a crime family with an ongoing feud against the Kansas City mafia against the backdrop of the 1950s. After a delay due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the series will finally return at the end of the month and when it does it will be with something Rock is already immensely proud about. Speaking in a new interview, Rock opened up about how he landed the role and said that playing Cannon is the role of a lifetime.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Rock said that "Great parts are like great loves...You get two, three if you’re lucky...This is the best part I’ve ever had." Series creator Noah Hawley also opened up to the trade about casting Rock in the part, noting that part of Rock's personal journey is what made him the perfect actor for the character.

"I just thought, 'He’s that guy,' " Hawley said. "Chris had started with nothing, a skinny kid with no permission to get up on that stage, and now he’s a sort of elder statesman — he’d hate me for saying that — someone who has built an empire for himself, and that’s who Loy is, too."

In the new season of Fargo Rock's Cannon strikes an "uneasy peace." Together, they control an alternate economy of exploitation, graft and drugs. To cement their truce, Loy Cannon, the head of the African American crime family, trades his youngest son Satchel (Rodney Jones), to his enemy Donatello Fadda (Tommaso Ragno), the head of the Italian mafia. In return, Donatello surrenders his youngest son Zero (Jameson Braccioforte) to Loy.

When Donatello dies in the hospital following a routine surgery, the tenuous truce is threatened. Josto Fadda (Jason Schwartzman) takes up his father's mantle, but his efforts to stabilize the organization are undermined by his brother, Gaetano (Salvatore Esposito), who has joined the family in Kansas City after building a reputation for ruthlessness in Italy.

The ensemble cast for the series alongside Rock includes Jason Schwartzman, Salvatore Esposito, Ben Whishaw, Jessie Buckley, Jack Huston, E'myri Crutchfield, Andrew Bird, Anji White, Gaetano Bruno, Sean Fortunato, Jeremie Harris, Corey Hendrix, Matthew Elam, James Vincent Meredith, Francesco Acquaroli, Karen Aldridge, Kelsey Asbille, Rodney Jones, Jameson Braccioforte, Tommaso Ragno, Glynn Turman, and Timothy Olyphant.

Fargo season 4 is set to premiere its first two episodes on Sunday, September 27 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX. The series will continue to air on Sundays on the cable network.