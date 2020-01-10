Fargo: Chris Rock Stars in First Season 4 Trailer

Finally, after a nearly three year hiatus, one of FX’s most critically-acclaimed titles is making its return to TV. Fargo, the off-beat crime anthology series from Noah Hawley, concluded its third season on FX back in May of 2017, and there was a lot of question as to whether of not the series would be getting another installment. Fortunately for all of the Fargo fans out there, Hawley came back to the network with an idea for Season 4, and the show is coming back to TV screens this April.

On Thursday night, during the FX presentation at TCA 2020, Hawley and the cast of Fargo introduced the first trailer for Season 4, moving the story of the anthology back in time and away from North Dakota. Chris Rock stars in the new season as gangster Loy Cannon, head of a crime family in Kansas City. You can check out the all-new trailer in the video above!

The new season of Fargo takes place in Kansas City in 1950, and centers around the struggle between two crime syndicates. Cannon, the head of the African American crime family, strikes an “uneasy peace” with the Italian mafia, trading sons with the head of the rival organization as part of the deal.

Rock is joined in the new season of Fargo by Timothy Olyphant, Tommaso Ragno, Jason Schwartzman, Ben Whishaw, Jack Huston, and Jessie Buckley.

“Once I had the idea [for Season 4], I immediately thought of [Rock],” Hawley said during the TCA panel. “I met with Chris and pitched what I wanted to do. It was or five months before I had the script. I was definitely writing for him in mind.”

“Fargo is funny like a Scorsese movie, not like a Jim Carrey,” Rock added. “As far as themes in the season, some of them I’ve probably touched in comedy routines before. I’ve obviously talked about racism. Racism has been good to me.”

Of course, the darkly hilarious tones of Fargo come directly from the feature film of the same name, which was written and directed by Joel and Ethan Coen and served as the inspiration for the series. Season 1 of Fargo followed the storyline of the film pretty closely, while subsequent seasons have been completely original stories.

Fargo Season 4 is set to premiere on April 19th on FX.