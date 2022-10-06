Chucky Season 2 Premiere Streaming Free

Chucky's second season has launched, and Syfy and USA have released the season premiere on YouTube, so you can check it out for free. The series, which serves as a sequel to Don Mancini's Child's Play/Chucky movies (while also messing with the continuity in some shocking ways), left off on a huge cliffhanger, so this episode gives fans an opportunity to see how things are going to go for the next few weeks as the second season takes us in a new, almost-certainly-crazy, direction. In the second season, the surviving kids of Chucky's attack on his hometown (Hackensack, New Jersey) are shipped to a new Catholic school, with all their usual teen problems and fresh Chucky traumas coming with them into the restrictive new environment.

Meanwhile, Chucky, Tiffany, and the Tiffany Doll are all hatching new murderous schemes to get the kids – and one another. The season is set to give fans a deeper understanding of Tiffany, whose character had a big twist at the end of season one, and whose doll plays a really unexpected role in the season 2 premiere.

You can see it below.

You can check out the official synopsis below.

In the Chucky season two premiere... A year after seemingly defeating their nemesis Chucky, the "3 Amigos" Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Bjorgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) begin receiving mysterious, threatening calls from an all-too-familiar-sounding enemy.

Chucky is a continuation of the iconic Child's Play film franchise chronicling the murderous escapades of the notorious killer doll. In the TV series, Chucky crosses paths with archenemies, old allies and new prey, as he seeks to inspire fear and mayhem wherever he goes. After his diabolical plan to invade America's children's hospitals was foiled in season one, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany, now his sworn enemy. Meanwhile, can "Jevon" make it as a couple in the face of adversity at their new Catholic school, not to mention a brand-new onslaught of terror from the demon doll? The series is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by Don Mancini, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, David Kirschner and Jeff Renfroe.

Chucky airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on SYFY and USA Network.