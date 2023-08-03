Peaky Blinders Congratulates Star Cillian Murphy After Oppenheimer Success

Before leading Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer to massive success on the big screen, Cillian Murphy did some incredible work for BBC and Netflix the ultra-popular crime thriller Peaky Blinders. The six-season series followed an English crime family in the 1900s, with Murphy starring as Thomas Shelby, the lead character and head of the organization. It's impossible to talk about Murphy's career without Peaky Blinders being one of the first things to come up. In the wake of Oppenheimer's box office success, and the praise Murphy is receiving for his performance as the titular character, the folks running the Peaky Blinders social media channels took an opportunity to congratulate the show's beloved star.

On Wednesday, the official Peaky Blinders Instagram account posted a picture of Murphy in character as Thomas Shelby. The photo was accompanied by a message about Murphy's performance in Oppenheimer, congratulating him on a job well done.

"Huge congratulations from PEAKY BLINDERS to the mighty OPPENHEIMER on its global success," reads the post. "Cillian, from the moment you donned Tommy's cap it was clear that you are at the top of your craft. Your performance as Oppenheimer is magnificent."

Peaky Blinders Movie

After starring in all six seasons of Peaky Blinders, Murphy could be reprising his role as Tommy Shelby one more time. Series creator Steven Knight has talked quite a bit about a Peaky Blinders feature film, set after the events of the series. He has even hinted that some different stories could be set up after the movie, allowing even more Peaky Blinders TV in the future.

"We are in development," Knight told Variety when asked about the Peaky Blinders movie back in 2021. "It's a fully formed idea and it has a beginning, middle and end. And I think it's going to be a fitting conclusion to the story told so far, but from it, there will be things I don't really call spinoffs, but there will be other TV shows that I hope will come out of [it], that will continue to tell the story of this part of society and this family."

The original plan was for Peaky Blinders to run for a total of seven seasons, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused those plans to change. Knight's plan has been to use the movie to finish the story.

All six seasons of Peaky Blinders are streaming on Netflix here in the United States. Oppenheimer is playing in theaters now.