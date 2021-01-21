Peaky Blinders Creator Confirms More TV Shows After the Movie

✖

The beloved Peaky Blinders TV series may be coming to an end, but the story of the Shelby family is apparently just beginning. BBC and Netflix recently announced that Peaky Blinders was entering production on its sixth and final season. It wasn't long after that series creator Steven Knight revealed that there was going to be a feature film to wrap up the story told on the show. However, it looks as though the movie won't be the last time we see the Shelby clan, as Knight is planning even more shows in the Peaky Blinders universe in the future.

While speaking with Variety, Knight said that there are plans to extend the franchise beyond the Peaky Blinders film. According to the creator, the movie will actually launch some different stories that will have the space to become their own series.

"We are in development," Knight said of the Peaky Blinders movie. "It’s a fully formed idea and it has a beginning, middle and end. And I think it’s going to be a fitting conclusion to the story told so far, but from it, there will be things I don’t really call spinoffs, but there will be other TV shows that I hope will come out of [it], that will continue to tell the story of this part of society and this family."

Peaky Blinders was initially supposed to run for seven seasons, but those plans were altered due to the delays caused by the pandemic. So the focus shifted to making Season 6 the final installment.

"Covid changed our plans," Knight told Deadline. "But I can say that my plan from the beginning was to end Peaky with a movie. That is what is going to happen."

“This final season of our beloved Peaky Blinders is going to be the best one yet," added executive producer Caryn Mandabach. "Steve’s uncanny ability to be prescient about world events is only matched by his ability to make Tommy Shelby the most indelible character of our times.”

There's no word as to which characters could see their stories explored in new shows, but it is clear that we are getting plenty of new Peaky Blinders content in the future.