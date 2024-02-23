Cobra Kai: Hilary Swank Addresses Final Season Cameo Rumors

Cobra Kai is coming to a close with its upcoming sixth season on Netflix, and fans of the series are still asking about one Karate Kid franchise character that has yet to appear on the show. Hilary Swank took over for Ralph Macchio as the lead character in 1994's The Next Karate Kid, learning from Pat Morita's legendary Miyagi. Just about every other important character from the film franchise has appeared in Cobra Kai, but Swank has remained absent, despite her character's connection to Miyagi. Could that change in the final season?

There hasn't been a definitive answer just yet. But, as Cobra Kai returns to production, Swank is casting doubt on an appearance. While speaking to Collider about her new film, Ordinary Angels, Swank said she didn't think she was going to be involved in Cobra Kai.

"I don't think I am, unfortunately," Swank said. "I know. It's, like, the number one question I get right now. Most people usually say, 'What's it like working with Clint Eastwood?' But I think, 'Are you going to be on Cobra Kai has almost surpassed that?'"

The topic of Swank appearing on the series has been floating around for a couple of years now. Back in 2022, after the release of Cobra Kai Season 5, the show's executive producers were asked about the possibility of a Swank cameo or guest role at some point.

"All we can say about her is we love Hilary Swank," co-creator and executive producer Jon Hurwitz told Fandom. "We think she's a phenomenal actress and we love her character in this franchise. She was taught by Mr. Miyagi and she's somebody who is important to the Karate Kid universe. We can't say if she'll return, we can't say how she'd return if she was going to return."

"We can say that we talk about her and maybe we've met her, maybe we've worked with her, maybe we haven't," he continued. "We can't tell you anything! It's gonna continue to be a question until either she shows up or the series ends and we welcome the question every time!"

Characters from the first three Karate Kid films have all appeared in Cobra Kai over its first five seasons. Even the 2010 reboot will be officially joining franchise canon, as Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio are set to star together in a new Karate Kid film later this year.