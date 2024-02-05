Cobra Kai Final Season Sneak Peek Released As Production Begins

Filming on the sixth and final season of Cobra Kai is finally underway. Monday, Netflix celebrated the beginning of principal photography by releasing a short sneak peek of what fans can expect from the series' final episodes. Even with the sneak peek, little is known about the last season outside the fact virtually the entire cast from Season Five is returning in some shape, way, or form.

Among those seen in the sneak peek include Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, and Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña. See the Cobra Kai Season Six sneak peek for yourself below.

"Reacquainting the world with The Karate Kid universe has been our humble honor," the producers said in a statement when the final season was announced. "Making Cobra Kai has allowed us to join the same hallowed dojo once inhabited by the great Robert Mark Kamen, John Avildsen, Jerry Weintraub, and all the amazing original cast members. It has also enabled us to play sensei, expanding the original storylines and birthing new generations of underdogs. We've never once taken this opportunity for granted. Our day one goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we've always imagined. So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that were are able to announce that achievement."

Are any more Karate Kid spinoffs in the works?

Even though Cobra Kai is setting sail off into the great beyond, Sony's working on a film continuation that will combine the continuities of both Karate Kid film franchise.

"I know no other information," Cobra Kai star Ralph Macchio said in an interview at the time. "It's too early to tell what that story is [with the movie]. This is all, like, happening in real-time as you're asking me this question." The actor revealed that he has not been contacted about the project. "I think that [will be figured out] in the near future, or I may have nothing to do with it," he explained with a laugh. "We'll talk when I know what's going on."

The sixth and final season of Cobra Kai is set for release on Netflix sometime later this year. The first five seasons are now available on the streamer.