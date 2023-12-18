Cobra Kai Showrunners Offer Exciting Update on Final Season

Cobra Kai, Netflix's smash-hit Karate Kid sequel series, is coming to an end with the upcoming sixth season. Fans have already been waiting a while to see how the saga will end, considering Season 5 was released on Netflix back in September of 2022. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes earlier this year delayed the process quite a bit, but it sounds like Cobra Kai is back on the right track and eyeing a final season debut next year.

Speaking to Deadline about their new show, Obliterated, Cobra Kai showrunners Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg were asked about returning to work on the Karate Kid series for Season 6. They confirmed that writing on the final season has been happening since the WGA strike concluded, and that filming should start up in just a few weeks.

"We are in the writers' room working feverishly and we have been since the WGA strike ended. We are thrilled that the SAG-AFTRA strike has also ended," Heald said. "We are going back into production after the new year on the biggest, boldest season we've done yet."

When asked about a potential 2024 release, the creatives revealed that their hope is to have the show ready for a debut sometime next year, provided nothing major shakes up the industry again.

"With the only caveat being that nothing else happens in the industry," said Schlossberg. "That's the hope to get this out ASAP for the fans who have been waiting."

Potential Cobra Kai Spinoffs

Cobra Kai may be ending with Season 6, but the overall Karate Kid universe looks to have a promising future. Speaking to Collider earlier this year, the producers revealed that they have an open mind about spinoff shows.

"We will never give actual closure when it comes to anything," Heald said. "We love working in the Cobra Kai universe, so there's always potential to revisit that world. We're certainly thinking about other ideas within the Miyagi-verse, and it's only a matter of time before we figure out exactly which direction we're gonna head. [...] We're really excited about Cobra Kai Season 6. We're gonna go out with a bang, and it's gonna be an amazing experience for fans of the franchise."

Are you looking forward to the final season of Cobra Kai on Netflix? What are you hoping to see from the future of the Karate Kid franchise? Let us know in the comments!