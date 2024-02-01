Cobra Kai Final Season First Look Revealed by Netflix

It's time to head back to the dojo, because the final season of Cobra Kai is almost here. On Thursday, Netflix debuted the first look at their 2024 movies and television shows, which included a look at the upcoming sixth and final season of Cobra Kai. The new look at Cobra Kai Season 6, which you can check out below, show the latest chapter in the fight of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

"Reacquainting the world with The Karate Kid universe has been our humble honor," the producers said in a statement when the final season was announced. "Making Cobra Kai has allowed us to join the same hallowed dojo once inhabited by the great Robert Mark Kamen, John Avildsen, Jerry Weintraub, and all the amazing original cast members. It has also enabled us to play sensei, expanding the original storylines and birthing new generations of underdogs. We've never once taken this opportunity for granted. Our day one goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we've always imagined. So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that were are able to announce that achievement."

Will Cobra Kai Get a Spinoff?

(Photo: Netflix)

As Cobra Kai showrunner Josh Heald revealed in a 2023 interview with Collider, the final season of the series will still provide room for potential spinoffs, if they become a reality.

"We will never give actual closure when it comes to anything," Heald said. "We love working in the Cobra Kai universe, so there's always potential to revisit that world. We're certainly thinking about other ideas within the Miyagi-verse, and it's only a matter of time before we figure out exactly which direction we're gonna head. [...] We're really excited about Cobra Kai Season 6. We're gonna go out with a bang, and it's gonna be an amazing experience for fans of the franchise."

What Is the New Karate Kid Movie About?

Plot details are currently unknown about the new Karate Kid, which was first announced to be in the works late last year, outside of that it will be "the return of the original Karate Kid franchise." The 2024 film will be directed by Jonathan Entwistle, and will see the return of both Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan from their previous roles in the franchise.

"I know no other information," Cobra Kai star Ralph Macchio said in an interview at the time. "It's too early to tell what that story is [with the movie]. This is all, like, happening in real-time as you're asking me this question." The actor revealed that he has not been contacted about the project. "I think that [will be figured out] in the near future, or I may have nothing to do with it," he explained with a laugh. "We'll talk when I know what's going on."

What do you think of the first look at the sixth and final season of Cobra Kai? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!