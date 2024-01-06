Cobra Kai Creator Teases Return of Karate Kid Franchise Character

Later this year, Cobra Kai will be returning to Netflix for its sixth and final season. Last June, Netflix shared their first tease for the upcoming season of the Karate Kid sequel series, and now the show's creator is teasing an exciting cameo. Cobra Kai stars original Karate Kid actors Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) and William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), and the show has featured other actors from the Karate Kid films. In a recent tweet, Jon Hurwitz addressed a fan asking if Hilary Swank, who played Julie Pierce in The Next Karate Kid, will be shopping up in Cobra Kai.

"Without naming names, how likely are we to see a new appearance from one of the 4 Karate Kid movies?" one fan asked. "I can't promise the hawk or any Oscar winners in this photo – I will never give potential spoilers – but rest assured we'll have at least one character from the Karate Kid films return that hasn't yet appeared on Cobra Kai," Hurwitz teased. You can check out the post below:

I can’t promise the hawk or any Oscar winners in this photo — I will never give potential spoilers — but rest assured we’ll have at least one character from the Karate Kid films return that hasn’t yet appeared on Cobra Kai #CobraKai #Netflix https://t.co/DJgSFJxLb6 — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) January 6, 2024

"All we can say about her is we love Hilary Swank," Hurwitz told Fandom in 2022. "We think she's a phenomenal actress and we love her character in this franchise. She was taught by Mr. Miyagi and she's somebody who is important to the Karate Kid universe. We can't say if she'll return, we can't say how she'd return if she was going to return."

"We can say that we talk about her and maybe we've met her, maybe we've worked with her, maybe we haven't," he continued. "We can't tell you anything! It's gonna continue to be a question until either she shows up or the series ends and we welcome the question every time!"

What To Expect From Cobra Kai Season 6:

"Reacquainting the world with The Karate Kid universe has been our humble honor," the producers said in a statement when the final season was announced. "Making Cobra Kai has allowed us to join the same hallowed dojo once inhabited by the great Robert Mark Kamen, John Avildsen, Jerry Weintraub, and all the amazing original cast members. It has also enabled us to play sensei, expanding the original storylines and birthing new generations of underdogs. We've never once taken this opportunity for granted."

"Our day one goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we've always imagined. So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that were are able to announce that achievement," the statement continued.

Before the show was renewed, creator Jon Hurwitz spoke with ComicBook.com about their ideas for Season 6.

"What we can say is that we're constantly thinking about these characters. We are working on Obliterated right now for Sony and Netflix. We're in our second month of production on that, and I think it's going to blow people's minds. But we're hopeful that there's going to be more Cobra Kai on the horizon. There may be a little bit more of a wait potentially, just because we are in the midst of working on that other show, but it won't be far behind, assuming everything goes as we're expecting."

Stay tuned for more updates about Cobra Kai.