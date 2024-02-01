Obliterated Cancelled at Netflix After One Season

Another series has gotten the axe from Netflix after only one season. Obliterated debuted on the streaming site back in November, and the "high-octane action-comedy" was met with mixed reviews. The show currently stands on Rotten Tomatoes with a 45% critics score and a 74% audience score. It's a bit of a surprise that Netflix has decided to scrap the show considering the streamer's longstanding relationship with its creators, who are also behind the beloved series, Cobra Kai.

According to Variety, Obliterated has officially been canceled by Netflix right as creators Jon Hurwitz and Josh Heald gear up for the release of the sixth and final season of Cobra Kai. While Hurwitz has yet to comment on Obliterated's cancellation, he did post about returning to Cobra Kai earlier today. "Back home. #CobraKai #Netflix," Hurwitz captioned a new look at the upcoming season. You can check out the post below:

What Is Obliterated About?

You can read the official synopsis for Obliterated here: "Obliterated is a high-octane action-comedy that tells the story of an elite special forces team who thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas. After their celebratory party, filled with booze, drugs, and sex, the team discovers that the bomb they deactivated was a fake. The now intoxicated team has to fight through their impairments, overcome their personal issues, find the real bomb, and save the world."

"The entire city of Las Vegas will be obliterated unless our team can find and deactivate the nuclear device," executive producer, director, and co-showrunner Hayden Schlossberg shared when the project was announced. "There is only a short window of time to find the bomb, and as the clock ticks our team must overcome deadly forces working against them… as well as overcome the massive amounts of alcohol and other substances that are in their system."

"Even if you're the so-called best of the best, you're gonna be way up against it if called back into action with a system full of liquor and drugs," Josh Heald added. "Our team deals with every conceivable self-imposed obstacle as a result of accidentally partying before the mission is over....It's way more difficult when contending with blurred vision, poor brain processing, decreased coordination, nausea, hunger, thirst, and bladder control."

When Does Cobra Kai Return?

The sixth and final season of Cobra Kai does not yet have a release date, but it's expected to drop on Netflix this year.

"Reacquainting the world with The Karate Kid universe has been our humble honor," the producers said in a statement when the final season was announced. "Making Cobra Kai has allowed us to join the same hallowed dojo once inhabited by the great Robert Mark Kamen, John Avildsen, Jerry Weintraub, and all the amazing original cast members. It has also enabled us to play sensei, expanding the original storylines and birthing new generations of underdogs. We've never once taken this opportunity for granted. Our day one goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we've always imagined. So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that were are able to announce that achievement."

Are you bummed Obliteraeed was canceled? Tell us in the comments and stay tuned for more updates about Cobra Kai.