Netflix Releases Cobra Kai Season 3 Sneak Peek

In June, Netflix announced that it is the new home of Sony Pictures Television's The Karate Kid sequel television series Cobra Kai. On Monday, the streaming company revealed a new trailer recapping the events of the show's first two seasons, coming to Netflix on Friday, and offering a glimpse at its third season, coming to Netflix in 2021. You can watch the trailer above. The series sees The Karate Kid stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka again playing Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, respectively, along with Martin Kove as sensei John Kreese. Set 30 years after the film's events, a now-successful Daniel struggles to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of Mr. Miyagi. He must face his previous adversary, down-and-out Johnny, who seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo.

Cobra Kai received two Emmy nominations in its first two seasons. The series' writers and executive producers are Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, via their production company, Counterbalance Entertainment. James Lassiter and Caleeb Pinkett executive produce for Overbrook Entertainment with Susan Ekins in association with Sony Pictures Television, with Macchio and Zabka serving as co-executive producers.

When Netflix made the announcement, Heald, Hurwitz, and Schlossberg said, "Making Cobra Kai has been a dream come true for us since day one. We are thankful for the tireless dedication of Jeff Frost, Chris Parnell, Jason Clodfelter, Karen Tatevosian, and all our partners at Sony for finding us a new home where we can not only continue the series, but also explore opportunities to further expand The Karate Kid universe. We are beyond excited to join our new partners at Netflix and look forward to the show reaching the massive global audience who loves this franchise as much as we do."

Brian Wright, Vice President, Original Series, Netflix said, "The appeal of The Karate Kid saga is timeless, and Cobra Kai picks up right where it left off without missing a beat. The rivalry between Daniel and Johnny is one for the ages, and the show has a ton of heart and is a lot of fun. We can't wait to introduce a new generation of fans to Cobra Kai and are thrilled to be its new home around the world."

Jeff Frost, President of Sony Pictures Television, said, "We are so proud of Cobra Kai and are overwhelmed by the massive fan response to the series. Josh, Jon, Hayden, Ralph, William and the entire cast have done such a brilliant job with this sensational series and the huge audience reaction and sentiment for it is a testament to that. We are very thankful to our partners at Netflix and couldn't be more elated that they have become the new home for this epic saga."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.