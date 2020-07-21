Cobra Kai: First Two Seasons Coming to Netflix in August

Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence are coming to Netflix next month! Well, the younger versions of the characters are already on the streaming service, where you can currently find the original Karate Kid films. However, Netflix has just announced that the first two seasons of the Karate Kid sequel series, Cobra Kai, will be made available on the service on August 28th. Once a YouTube original, Cobra Kai has now shifted to Netflix, and audiences around the world will get to catch up on the story in just a few weeks.

Cobra Kai tells the story of Johnny and Daniel 30 years after The Karate Kid. This time around, Daniel struggles to maintain balance in his life without his mentor, and he's faced with a challenge from Johnny, who has been down on his luck ever since the All Valley Karate Tournament all those years ago. It was announced last month that Netflix had purchased the rights to Cobra Kai, making it an original to the service beginning with Season 3. The arrival of the first two installments has been on the cards ever since.

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka star in the series, along with Courtney Henggeier, Zolo Mariduena, Tanner Buchanan, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Gianni Decenzo, Vanessa Rubio, Peyton List, and Martin Kove.

#CobraKai Seasons 1 & 2 are coming to Netflix on August 28! Set 30 years after the original, now-successful Daniel LaRusso must face his old foe — down-and-out Johnny Lawrence — who seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo pic.twitter.com/qqGkoXTnh1 — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 21, 2020

At this time, Netflix has not announced a premiere date for the third season of Cobra Kai.

“Making Cobra Kai has been a dream come true for us since day one," said executive producers Josh Heald,Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg. "We are thankful for the tireless dedication of Jeff Frost, Chris Parnell, Jason Clodfelter, Karen Tatevosian, and all our partners at Sony for finding us a new home where we can not only continue the series, but also explore opportunities to further expand The Karate Kid universe. We are beyond excited to join our new partners at Netflix and look forward to the show reaching the massive global audience who loves this franchise as much as we do.”

“The appeal of The Karate Kid saga is timeless, and Cobra Kai picks up right where it left off without missing a beat," said Netflix original series VP Brian Wright. "The rivalry between Daniel and Johnny is one for the ages, and the show has a ton of heart and is a lot of fun. We can’t wait to introduce a new generation of fans to Cobra Kai and are thrilled to be its new home around the world.”

