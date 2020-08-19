Cobra Kai Showrunners Reveal if Season 3 Is Delayed Due to Coronavirus

New seasons of most popular TV shows have unfortunately been delayed due to shutdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic, but The Karate Kid's acclaimed sequel series isn't going to be one of them. Cobra Kai, which is set more than 30 years after the original film, made waves as an original over at YouTube when it premiered a couple of years ago. Now, the series has moved to Netflix, where it will get a much bigger audience ahead of its third season.

Co-creator and executive producer Josh Heald recently spoke to CBR about the upcoming installment of the series, explaining that everything was already finished before production shutdowns began. COVID had no effect on the new episodes of Cobra Kai.

"Thankfully with Season 3, we wrapped production before the end of 2019 and we wrapped post-production. I think there was a little bit of overlap," Heald said. "We were still doing some finishing touches for the effects and some quality checks on Season 3 while the quarantine aspect of the pandemic was just beginning but we finished our final mix, the last big piece of post-production, that was done in-person with raising champagne and eating cupcakes and all the things you do to feel like you're at your absolute unhealthiest coming out of the completion of a season. So there were no major delays in terms of COVID."

Coronavirus didn't cause any delays for Cobra Kai, but the move from YouTube to Netflix did. Plans regarding the release date were shifted when YouTube sold the rights to Netflix. The first two seasons will be released on Netflix later this month, followed by the third installment sometime in the future. This will allow those who have never seen the show to time to binge through it before the new season arrives.

"Obviously, when Season 3 would've come out on our previous platform was impacted by the fact that we have moved to Netflix and this large audience is now getting the opportunity to experience [Seasons] 1 and 2 before rushing into getting Season 3 right out," Heald added.

The first two seasons of Cobra Kai will begin streaming on Netflix on August 28th.

