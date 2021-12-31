Cobra Kai Season 4 is Now Streaming

It’s been just under a year since the third season of the show premiered but Netflix has finally released Cobra Kai season four which is now streaming on the platform. Franchise stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka once again reprise their roles of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence from the classic 1980s film series, leading a cast that also includes Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso, Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz, Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene Tanner Buchanan Main, and Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso. Are you planning to watch Cobra Kai season 4 all day today? Let us know in the comments.

The good news for fans that are either getting ready to dive-in for season four, or perhaps have already finished, is that season five has not only already been ordered but has already finished filming. Even further good news, the fifth season won’t be the last. Speaking in an interview with Screen Rant about the new episodes, producer/showrunner Josh Heald revealed: “We have more beyond Season 5,” Heald said. “We are not writing to the end of the series in Season 5 right now. We can’t believe we’ve filmed two seasons of the show this year. In our minds, it’s crazy to believe how far ahead of the story we are than what the audience has seen so far. Season 5 is another enormous season with a lot of new flavors and a lot of things that you haven’t seen before yet on the show. And it’s not the end.”

Netflix’s official description for the new season of Cobra Kai reads as follows:

“COBRA KAI takes place over 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament with the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka)….Season 4 finds the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojos joining forces to take down Cobra Kai at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament… and whoever loses must hang up their gi. As Samantha and Miguel try to maintain the dojo alliance and Robby goes all in at Cobra Kai, the fate of the Valley has never been more precarious. What tricks does Kreese have up his sleeve? Can Daniel and Johnny bury their decades-long hatchet to defeat Kreese? Or will Cobra Kai become the face of karate in the valley?”