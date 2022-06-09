Codename: Kids Next Door Fans Remember Series After Viral Treehouse Video

Codename: Kids Next Door fans are remembering the series after a social media post highlighted a treehouse community that looks like the show. On Twitter, tons of users remembered Numbuh 1-5 as they saw these massive treehouses gliding around their timelines. In the history of Cartoon Network shows, KND is pretty high up there. It had a substantial run and thanks to streaming, there are kids getting introduced to the series all the time. Older viewers have marveled at the way these older shows still manage to find a niche despite the sea of content out there to stream everyday. It helps when there are colorful concepts to cling onto. Check out some fun reactions down below!

Cartoon Network has a fun description of the KND series: "A mysterious treehouse hidden from adults is the headquarters for five friends known as Kids Next Door. These 10-year-olds take on adults to get out of going to the dentist or summer camp by using "2x4 Technology." They build and design elaborate contraptions using anything they can get their hands on: bubble gum, old wood, and spare tires. Each kid has a specialty and works with the team to win silly battles with adults."

This whole neighborhood made out of tree houses pic.twitter.com/cia09ukJXq — E Beezyington (@3piececrispy) June 8, 2022

When was the last time you sat down to watch Codename: Kids Next Door? Let us know down in the comments!