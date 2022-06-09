Codename: Kids Next Door Fans Remember Series After Viral Treehouse Video
Codename: Kids Next Door fans are remembering the series after a social media post highlighted a treehouse community that looks like the show. On Twitter, tons of users remembered Numbuh 1-5 as they saw these massive treehouses gliding around their timelines. In the history of Cartoon Network shows, KND is pretty high up there. It had a substantial run and thanks to streaming, there are kids getting introduced to the series all the time. Older viewers have marveled at the way these older shows still manage to find a niche despite the sea of content out there to stream everyday. It helps when there are colorful concepts to cling onto. Check out some fun reactions down below!
Cartoon Network has a fun description of the KND series: "A mysterious treehouse hidden from adults is the headquarters for five friends known as Kids Next Door. These 10-year-olds take on adults to get out of going to the dentist or summer camp by using "2x4 Technology." They build and design elaborate contraptions using anything they can get their hands on: bubble gum, old wood, and spare tires. Each kid has a specialty and works with the team to win silly battles with adults."
This whole neighborhood made out of tree houses pic.twitter.com/cia09ukJXq— E Beezyington (@3piececrispy) June 8, 2022
When was the last time you sat down to watch Codename: Kids Next Door? Let us know down in the comments!
We finally found them
prevnext
that’s Codename: Kids Next Door’s neighborhood https://t.co/gT2RR3AWrO— 𝐓𝐨𝐧𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐭 (@godsgiftiv) June 9, 2022
Seeing it everywhere
prevnext
this look like a hideout from the kids next door cartoon https://t.co/zpxPeXmudf— idle worship (@paocarisweat) June 8, 2022
Truth is out there
prevnext
Damn the kids next door real. 🗣I KNEW IT! https://t.co/zzf8HKmroi— Ahmaad Q Hood-Sutton (@GreatGuy_Hood24) June 9, 2022
You mean it's not?
prevnext
My bad I thought this was Codename: Kids Next Door😂🤷🏾♂️ https://t.co/Cw2EhZjRnC— EJ Royal 𓅓🇭🇹🇯🇲 (@EjRoYal36) June 9, 2022
Getting some vibes here
prevnext
Giving Kids Next Door https://t.co/gz65HveFQU— Arial is Robin Vanguard. (@honestari) June 9, 2022
Some new content
prevnext
I don’t remember this episode of Kids Next Door pic.twitter.com/Lle8inVSOF— The Nodfather (@trissytiegan) June 8, 2022
Comedy.
prevnext
mfs found the kids next door secret base https://t.co/ycJqnGhLrz— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) June 9, 2022
Lol had us in the first half
prev
Kids Next Door ain’t slick . pic.twitter.com/ELVJavEFwA— Ultra Instinct 🕷 (@SlimmReaperr__) June 9, 2022