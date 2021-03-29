Disney+ Starting To Roll Out On Comcast Xfinity Set-Top Platforms

✖

If you're a Comcast Xfinity user who's been wondering when you might be able to access Disney+ through your cable TV box, that time is (finally) here. Comcast announced today that it has started the rollout of Disney+ on its X1 and Flex customers, with Disney+ being fully rolled out across the platform "in the coming days." Additional word is that ESPN+ will also be rolled out in the coming weeks, as it is currently only available to broadband-only customers. It will certainly be good news to the millions of users who have been waiting for this option to arrive.

In the last few years, Comcast Xfinity has been striking deals with streamers in order to make the cable service a veritable one-stop hub for all forms of entertainment. Traditional cable TV service was upgraded with the Xfinity User Interface and remote (with features like voice control), and the service got even more attractive when users learned they could access Netflix through it as well. Since that ball started rolling, Xfinity has added Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Paramount+, and now the longest holdout, Disney+ to its list of third-party apps that users can access with a simple word to their remote control. It's a shrewd move in that Xfinity is quickly making products like Roku and Amazon's Firestick seem obsolete, as that product is built on giving users access to the sorts of streaming service through the TV that cable cannot offer.

Disney+ launched in the fall of 2019, so this has indeed been something of a lone holdout. However the partnership should be mutually beneficial, as the wide berth of Comcast cable TV users (18.99M residential video users; 28.35M broadband subs) now have that much more incentive to add a Disney+ subscription to their cable service, in order to get in on viewing big trending content like WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, The Mandalorian, and all that Disney and Disney Jr. content that will serve kids and families better than the episodes they can stack up on their DVR - or the increasingly absurd additional costs of supposedly "On Demand" content studios are selling through cable services.

“With the launch of Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, our X1 and Flex customers will now be able to enjoy all the best entertainment from today’s most popular streaming services on one device that makes it easy for them to find their favorite programming, or discover something new,” said Rebecca Heap, Comcast Cable’s SVP of video and entertainment in a statement.

Be on the lookout for Disney+ on Comcast Xfinity, coming to you soon.

Reporting by: Variety