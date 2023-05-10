Comedy Central Renews Hit Series for Season 2

The journey of Digman! is about to continue. On Wednesday, Comedy Central announced that the animated comedy series has been renewed for a second season, which will premiere at a later date. This comes just hours before the Season 1 finale of Digman! is set to air on Comedy Central. Digman! is written and produced by Andy Samberg, who co-created the show with Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Neil Campbell, who serves as showrunner.

What is Digman! about?

Digman! is set in a world where archaeologists are massive celebrities and the coolest people on the planet, with Samberg providing the voice of the protagonist, Rip Digman. The series stars Samberg, Mitra Jouhari, Tim Robinson, Guz Khan, Dale Soules, Melissa Fumero, and Tim Meadows.

Digman! is executive produced by Titmouse Studios, with Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio and Ben Kalina. Grant Gish serves as executive producer with Sachi Ezura as co-executive producer and Michael Stanger as supervising producer for MTV Entertainment Studios.

"As kids we were led to believe that archaeologists are all bad-ass, adventure-seeking rock stars, but after spending 20 long years pursuing careers in archaeology we now see that was a lie perpetuated by Big Hollywood. So we created Digman! to finally bring our childhood dreams to life. Plus, we noticed a dearth of new TV shows recently and figured it was wholly on us to bring the world what it's missing the most: content."

"Andy is a singular creative force with a vision to explore bold, genre-shifting, comedic storytelling," Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a statement. "We are thrilled to partner with him, The Lonely Island and CBS Studios on Digman! – the first series Andy has written and produced – to Comedy Central's robust animation line-up."

"Animation continues to become an even more significant part of our comedy slate," added David Stapf, President of CBS Studios. "On Digman!, we are fortunate to be working with an incredibly talented team of writers, animators and voice talent, including our fantastic partners at The Lonely Island, MTV Entertainment and Comedy Central."

