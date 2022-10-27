Beloved Comedy Central Series Coming to Netflix

November is around the corner and Netflix has plenty in store for subscribers in the month ahead. On Wednesday, Netflix unveiled the complete list of movies and TV shows set to arrive on the service's streaming roster in November and there is quite a lot to look forward. In addition to popular movies and highly anticipated new originals, Netflix is about to add a couple seasons of beloved Comedy Central sketch comedy series Key & Peele.

Paramount+ is the streaming home for Key & Peele, but its first three seasons will also be added to Netflix on November 1st. Seasons 4 & 5, however, don't appear to be joining the others on Netflix.

Key & Peele is a popular sketch comedy series that debuted in 2012 and ran through 2015, airing a total of 55 episodes on Comedy Central. The series was created by Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, who also starred in all of the sketches. Key has gone on to star in several movies and shows since the series ended, including recent Hulu hit Reboot. Peele, while still an actor, has gone on to become an acclaimed director, delivering films like Get Out, Us, and Nope.

What's Coming to Netflix in November?

Key & Peele is far from the only title coming to Netflix next month. The streaming service has already released November's full schedule of new additions, which will see movies and shows added to the lineup throughout the entire month. November 1st, however, is one of Netflix's biggest days for new arrivals.

Here's the list of everything hitting Netflix on November 1st:

Attack on Finland

The Bad Guys

The Bodyguard

Dennis the Menace

Dolphin Tale

Key & Peele: Season 1

Key & Peele: Season 2

Key & Peele: Season 3

The Legend of Zorro

The Little Rascals

The Little Rascals Save the Day

Man on a Ledge

The Mask of Zorro

Mile 22

Moneyball

Notting Hill

Oblivion

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

Still Alice

Think Like a Man

Top Gear: Season 31

Training Day

Up in the Air

Gabby's Dollhouse: Season 6 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Takeover -- NETFLIX FILM

Young Royals: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

